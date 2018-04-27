Health Tip: Heavy Alcohol Use Increases Cancer Risk

(HealthDay News) -- Heavy drinking increases your risk of developing cancers of the mouth, throat, voice box, esophagus, liver, colon and breast, the American Cancer Society says.
The society says alcohol abuse may:
- Damage body tissues.
- Help toxic chemicals, such as those in tobacco smoke, trigger bodily harm.
- Limit the body's absorption of key nutrients.
- Raise levels of estrogen, which could raise a woman's risk of developing breast cancer.
- Increase the likelihood of weight gain.
