Health Tip: Heavy Alcohol Use Increases Cancer Risk

(HealthDay News) -- Heavy drinking increases your risk of developing cancers of the mouth, throat, voice box, esophagus, liver, colon and breast, the American Cancer Society says.

The society says alcohol abuse may:

Damage body tissues.

Help toxic chemicals, such as those in tobacco smoke, trigger bodily harm.

Limit the body's absorption of key nutrients.

Raise levels of estrogen, which could raise a woman's risk of developing breast cancer.

Increase the likelihood of weight gain.