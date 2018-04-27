Health Tip: Prevent Skin Conditions in Athletes

(HealthDay News) -- Athletes, because they sweat routinely and often perform in hot conditions, are at higher risk of developing skin conditions, the American Academy of Dermatology says.

The academy suggests how athletes can reduce their chances of acquiring a skin infection:

Keep cuts and scrapes clean and covered with a bandage until healed.

Prevent blisters by using a pad, gel or spray on high-risk areas.

Wear gloves and socks to reduce friction on the hands and feet.

Wear moisture-wicking clothes to keep skin dry and prevent germ growth.

Wear sandals in the locker room.

Shower after every practice and game, and use an anti-microbial soap.

Do not share personal care items, such as towels, soap bars or razors.

Wash clothes and towels after each use.

Routinely wash sports bags.

Disinfect equipment daily.

Perform regular skin checks to detect new cuts, sores, redness or swelling.

Don't use sandpaper or bleach to pass a skin check.