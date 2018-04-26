Health Tip: Milestones to Look for by Age 5

(HealthDay News) -- How do you know if your child is maturing properly? It helps to know the developmental milestones and about when they typically occur.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says:
- By 2 months:Tries to look at a parent and pays attention to faces.
- By 4 months:Mimics facial movements such as smiling or frowning, and responds to affection.
- By 6 months:Likes to look in the mirror and brings objects to mouth.
- By 9 months:Has toy preferences and picks up small items between the thumb and forefinger.
- By 12 months:Puts out an arm or leg to help with dressing and follows basic directions.
- By 18 months:Points to a specific body part when asked.
- By 2 years:Gets excited to see other kids and starts to sort shapes and colors.
- By 3 years:Dresses by itself and completes puzzles with three or four pieces.
- By 4 years:Understands difference between real and make-believe, and predicts what happen next in a book.
- By 5 years:Wants to emulate friends and is able to draw a person with six body parts.
