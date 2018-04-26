Health Tip: Milestones to Look for by Age 5

(HealthDay News) -- How do you know if your child is maturing properly? It helps to know the developmental milestones and about when they typically occur.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says:

By 2 months: Tries to look at a parent and pays attention to faces.

By 4 months: Mimics facial movements such as smiling or frowning, and responds to affection.

By 6 months: Likes to look in the mirror and brings objects to mouth.

By 9 months: Has toy preferences and picks up small items between the thumb and forefinger.

By 12 months: Puts out an arm or leg to help with dressing and follows basic directions.

By 18 months: Points to a specific body part when asked.

By 2 years: Gets excited to see other kids and starts to sort shapes and colors.

By 3 years: Dresses by itself and completes puzzles with three or four pieces.

By 4 years: Understands difference between real and make-believe, and predicts what happen next in a book.

By 5 years:Wants to emulate friends and is able to draw a person with six body parts.