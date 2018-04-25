Health Tip: Keep Your Breath Fresher

(HealthDay News) -- Bad breath affects more than 40 million Americans, the American Dental Hygienists' Association says.

Routine dental cleanings can help limit buildup of plaque, which can reduce bad breath.

The association suggests these additional bad-breath preventives:

Rinse your mouth with water after eating.

Chew sugarless gum to stimulate flow of saliva -- nature's own cleanser.

Snack on celery, carrots or apples to help get rid of debris between teeth.

Eat a balanced diet. Vitamin deficiency can contribute to gum disease and bad breath.