Health Tip: Manage Symptoms of Crohn's Disease

(HealthDay News) -- Crohn's disease is a chronic condition that causes inflammationand irritation of the digestive tract.

It affects more than 500,000 people in the United States, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says.

People can develop Crohn's at any age, but it's most likely to emerge between ages 20 and 29. Crohn's typically is treated with medication, bowel rest or surgery. Changing your diet may help control symptoms.

The agency makes these suggestions:

Avoid carbonated drinks.

Do not eat popcorn, vegetable skins or nuts.

Drink more liquids.

Eat smaller meals.

Keep a food diary to help identify problem foods.

Avoid too much lactose, salt, fat and fiber.