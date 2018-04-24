Health Tip: Ease Pregnancy-Related Leg Cramps

(HealthDay News) -- Leg cramps are a common symptom of pregnancy, often occurring at night.

Cramps typically occur only for a short time, but they can be very uncomfortable, the Nemours Foundation says.

The Foundation suggests how to ease the pain and reduce the frequency of cramps during pregnancy:

Do calf stretches before bed. Make sure not to point your toes while stretching.

Straighten your leg and flex your foot when you get a cramp. A gentle massage of the calf may relax the muscle.

Make sure you drink enough fluids.

If cleared by your doctor, get regular exercise.

