Health Tip: Recognize Signs of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

(HealthDay News) -- Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is abacterial disease spread through the bite of an infected tick.
More than 3,000 cases are reported each year in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
While most tick bites occur during summer, ticks may bite during other seasons in warm climates.
The CDC mentions these common symptoms of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever:
- Fever.
- Headache.
- Rash, usually emerging during the first five of days of infection.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Stomach pain.
- Muscle pain.
- Lack of appetite.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
