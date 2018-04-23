Health Tip: Protect Yourself Against Color Additives

(HealthDay News) -- Cosmetics and personal care products may contain color additives that could harm your health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.
While personal care products manufactured in the United States are regulated by the FDA, imported products may contain unregulated dyes, the agency says.
The FDA advises:
- Approval of a color additive for one use does not mean approval for other uses. For example, no approved color additive has been approved for injection, a process used in some forms of tattooing.
- It is rare to have a reaction to a color additive.
- The FDA will take action against companies if there are violations. Makers of imported products are not subject to the same sanctions.
- The FDA monitors reports of color related adverse reactions, so it's important to report any side effects to the agency.
