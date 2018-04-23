Health Tip: Cope With Hearing Difficulties at Work

(HealthDay News) -- A hearing problem can make it difficult to be productive at work.

The AARP offers advice on what to do if this applies to you:

Ask for a desk that is away from background noise.

Reduce noise reverberations by placing a small rug under your chair or by installing noise-absorbing panels on your walls.

Request a phone with closed captioning or increased volume capability.

Consider noise cancelling earbuds.

Request an agenda before a meeting and a copy of the meeting notes afterward.

