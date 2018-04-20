Health Tip: Learn Symptoms of Appendicitis

(HealthDay News) -- Appendicitis is a painful inflammation of the appendix. It can be life-threatening if ignored and the appendix ruptures.
More than 5 percent of people in the United States will develop appendicitis at some point during their lives, the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says.
It may be difficult to distinguish appendicitis from gas or other abdominal pain, the agency says in mentioning common appendicitis symptoms:
- Pain that starts near your belly button and radiates lower and to the right.
- Pain that worsens quickly.
- Pain that gets worse when you move, breathe deeply, cough or sneeze.
- Pain that occurs suddenly and may wake you from sleep.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.