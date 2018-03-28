Health Highlights: March 28, 2018

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Rubber Duckies Swimming With Bacteria: Study

Your rubber ducky may need it's own good scrubbing before it gets in the tub with you, a new study suggests.

Researchers tested the bath-time toys and found that they had high levels of bacteria, the Associated Press reported.

Some of those bacteria included types "often implicated in hospital-acquired infections," the American and Swiss scientists said.

They also noted that some forms of bacteria can cause eye, ear and intestinal infections, the AP reported.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Biofilms and Microbiomes.





