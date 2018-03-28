Health Tip: Teach Your Kids Healthy Hair Habits

(HealthDay News) -- Kids should learn healthy ways to take care of their hair at an early age, the American Academy of Dermatology says.
The group offers this advice:
- Wet hair and scalp with warm water before using shampoo.
- Use only a quarter-size drop of shampoo.
- Massage the shampoo gently into the scalp.
- Rinse all of the suds from the hair with warm water.
- Cover hair with a towel to absorb water. But don't rub wet hair, which can damage it.
- Comb out damp hair gently with a wide-tooth comb.
- Make braids and ponytails loose, and use covered rubber bands.
- Select styles that don't require heat and chemical treatment.
- If using heat on hair, use the lower setting.
- Chemicals in relaxers, dyes and other hairstyling products may damage the hair. So try to maximize the time between treatments.
- When outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect hair from the sun.
