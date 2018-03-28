Health Tip: Teach Your Kids Healthy Hair Habits

(HealthDay News) -- Kids should learn healthy ways to take care of their hair at an early age, the American Academy of Dermatology says.

The group offers this advice:

Wet hair and scalp with warm water before using shampoo.

Use only a quarter-size drop of shampoo.

Massage the shampoo gently into the scalp.

Rinse all of the suds from the hair with warm water.

Cover hair with a towel to absorb water. But don't rub wet hair, which can damage it.

Comb out damp hair gently with a wide-tooth comb.

Make braids and ponytails loose, and use covered rubber bands.

Select styles that don't require heat and chemical treatment.

If using heat on hair, use the lower setting.

Chemicals in relaxers, dyes and other hairstyling products may damage the hair. So try to maximize the time between treatments.

When outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect hair from the sun.

