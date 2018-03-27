Health Tip: Care for Pierced Ears

(HealthDay News) -- Pierced ears may be all the rage, but they can lead to infection if not properly cared for.
The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests how to reduce your risk:
- Always wash your hands after touching your ears.
- After you pierce your ears, leave the earrings in for at least six weeks to prevent the holes from closing.
- Wash your ears with soap and water at least once daily.
- Twist your earrings a few times each day.
- Apply rubbing alcohol on your ears at least twice a day,
- If your piercings ooze liquid, see a doctor.
