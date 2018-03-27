Health Tip: Care for Pierced Ears

(HealthDay News) -- Pierced ears may be all the rage, but they can lead to infection if not properly cared for.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests how to reduce your risk:

Always wash your hands after touching your ears.

After you pierce your ears, leave the earrings in for at least six weeks to prevent the holes from closing.

Wash your ears with soap and water at least once daily.

Twist your earrings a few times each day.

Apply rubbing alcohol on your ears at least twice a day,

If your piercings ooze liquid, see a doctor.

