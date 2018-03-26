Health Tip: Treat Diarrhea in Young Babies

(HealthDay News) -- Diarrhea in young babies should be taken seriously if it lasts for more than one day, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Prolonged diarrhea can lead to dehydration. Common symptoms of diarrhea in an infant are a faster heartbeat, dry mouth, no tears when crying, or no wet diaper for at least three hours.

Severe dehydration can trigger seizures, coma and organ failure.

The FDA offers these suggestions to combat infant diarrhea:

Continue to nurse or give formula.

Give the baby electrolytes, either in a specially-made popsicle or in liquid form.

Avoid sports drinks, which may be high in sugar.

Do not turn to home remedies for diarrhea.

Do not give infants over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medication.

See a doctor if your child has diarrhea for more than 24 hours, a fever of 102 degrees or higher, stools that are black and tarry, stools containing blood or puss, faster heartbeat than normal, dry mouth, no tears when crying or no wet diaper for three hours or more.

