Health Tip: Ways to Reduce Stress

(HealthDay News) -- Stress can be triggered by workplace tension, a new baby, an upcoming event or even day-to-day traffic or long lines.

Chronic stress may put you at risk for a host of health issues, including digestive problems, anxiety, headache, depression, sleep problems, weight gain, memory problems, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, the American Heart Association says.

The AHA offers these stress-busting suggestions:

Make a list of what you need to get accomplished each day.

Try to make and keep friends.

Get enough sleep each night.

Practice breath-control techniques when stress starts to build.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.