7 Household Items That May Fight Age Spots

(HealthDay News) -- Age spots are small brown patches that can develop on your hands and face as you grow older. They can be caused by sun damage or changes in hormone levels.
While there are more sophisticated and expensive ways to diminish age spots, you can also dim them using things that may lurk in your kitchen.
The AARP mentions these possible examples:
- Lemon juice.
- Potato.
- Cucumber.
- Buttermilk.
- Honey.
- Orange Peel.
