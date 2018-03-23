Health Tip: Find the Best Places to Nap

(HealthDay News) -- While napping can't replace a good night's sleep, it can offer a quick recharge in the midst of a busy day.
The National Sleep Foundation says a nap shouldn't be longer than 30 minutes, to prevent a groggy feeling when you wake up.
So where can you sneak in a few minutes of shuteye? The NSF offers these potential hideaways:
- At home -- Consider black-out shades and a white noise machine so your room will be as dark and least-distracting as possible.
- Between classes -- Lots of schools offer quiet areas that can be used to recharge during free time.
- Outdoors -- Fresh air is ideal for napping.
- At work -- If you have an office with a door, you have a suitable place for napping. For those in a cubicle, think about reserving a conference room.
- At the gym -- Many gyms have cushy chairs that may be ideal for napping.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.