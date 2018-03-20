Health Tip: How You May Benefit From a Standing Desk

(HealthDay News) -- Standing desks are the fastest-growing employee benefit in the United States, recent research from the Society for Human Resource Management finds.

A standing desk allows you to either stand up or sit while you work at your desk. It can be as simple and inexpensive as placing your computer monitor on top of a box or a stack of books, or it can be as elaborate and pricey as a customized platform that adjusts height with the push of a button, the American Cancer Society says.

Research indicates long hours of sitting are linked to obesity, diabetes, heart disease some types of cancer and shorter life, the society notes.





