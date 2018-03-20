Health Tip: What Could Be Behind Achilles Tendinitis

(HealthDay News) -- Achilles tendinitis, an inflammation of the tendon that connects the calf muscle to the heel bone, often develops from repetitive stress to the tendon when you work your body too hard.
The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says specific causes of Achilles tendinitis include:
- Sudden increase in the amount or intensity of exercise.
- Tight calf muscles, which can put extra stress on the Achilles tendon.
- Bone spurs, which are extra growths of bone where the Achilles tendon attaches to the heel. These can rub against the tendon and cause pain.
