Health Tip: Manage Political Stress

(HealthDay News) -- Political change may be a source of stress and anxiety, research from the American Psychological Association confirms.
About 2 in 3 Americans say concern about the future of their country is a cause of significant stress. Moreover, 57 percent of Americans say they are stressed by the political environment.
The association suggests these strategies to manage stress in times of political change:
- Stay informed, but recognize if you need to take a break from watching or reading political news.
- Recognize similar beliefs with others, even if they do not fully share your viewpoints.
- Get involved in your community.
- Take care of yourself by eating properly and getting plenty of sleep.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.