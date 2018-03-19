Health Tip: Quit Smoking

(HealthDay News) -- Smoking is associated with 1 in 5 deaths in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

The agency suggests these methods that may help you quit:

Commit to quitting and get motivated to make a change.

Get support from friends and family.

Consider using medicine to help you quit, and if you do, use it correctly.

Take up a new hobby as a distraction.

Be prepared for the effects of withdrawal and the possibility of relapse.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.