Health Tip: Quit Smoking

(HealthDay News) -- Smoking is associated with 1 in 5 deaths in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
The agency suggests these methods that may help you quit:
- Commit to quitting and get motivated to make a change.
- Get support from friends and family.
- Consider using medicine to help you quit, and if you do, use it correctly.
- Take up a new hobby as a distraction.
- Be prepared for the effects of withdrawal and the possibility of relapse.
