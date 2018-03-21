Health Tip: Using Diabetes Equipment

(HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans living with diabetes use a blood glucose meter to keep track of their blood sugar. Since these are medical devices, they are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA offers these suggestions when using a blood glucose meter:

Follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully.

Ask your health care provider to watch you test yourself to ensure that you are using the device correctly.

Regularly test your meter to ensure the device is working properly.

Understand how to read the results on your meter.

Properly clean and disinfect your meter, as instructed by the manual.

Know when and how to report device problems.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.