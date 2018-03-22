Health Tip: Prevent Constipation

(HealthDay News) -- Although constipation is more common in older adults, it can occur at any age.

Potential causes for the condition include: diet that lacks fiber, insufficient exercise, misuse of laxatives, medical conditions, use of certain medications and an urge to hold in a bowel movement.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging offers these suggestions that could prevent constipation:

Increase fiber in your diet. This may be as easy as adding a small amount of bran to baked goods, cereal and fruit.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Increase your exercise.

