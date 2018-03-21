Health Tip: Use a High Chair Safely

(HealthDay News) -- A high chair is a staple in a baby's household, but it must be used safely.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests:

Make sure the chair cannot be tipped over easily.

If the chair folds, be sure it is locked in the open position each time you use it.

Whenever your child sits in the chair, use the safety straps, including the crotch strap. This will prevent the child from slipping down, which could cause serious injury. Never allow your child to stand in the high chair.

Never leave a child alone in a high chair, and do not allow older children to climb or play on it.

If you plan to use a chair that hooks to a table, look for one that that is heavy enough to support your child's weight without tipping.

