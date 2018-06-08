In the wake of Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain deaths, how to help someone who may be at risk of suicide

After a week in which two celebrities killed themselves, and health authorities reported an increase in suicide, mental health experts say it’s time to talk more openly about a complex subject that too often is taboo. In addition to knowing the warning signs, people also should be encouraged to learn how to approach friends and loved ones they think may be at risk of hurting themselves.

Suicides on the Rise Suicide rates have risen in almost every states since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania’s rate is slightly above the U.S. average, while New Jersey’s rate is the second-lowest. SCARLETT KUANG / Staff Artist

Suicide rates have been rising in nearly every state, including a 34 percent increase between 1999 and 2016 in Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, nearly 45,000 people age 10 or older died by suicide, making it the 10th leading cause of death and one of only three top causes that are rising.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, 61, died Friday morning. Designer Kate Spade, 55, died Tuesday.

“Suicide can affect anybody. It is not a condition that is simple,” said Matthew Wintersteen, a clinical psychologist at Thomas Jefferson University. “The conversation really has to be about help-seeking and supporting people who need help.”

>>READ MORE: Kate Spade’s suicide: Another example of how the media fails people with mental health issues | Perspective

But it often is not obvious that someone needs help.

Depression, anxiety, withdrawal from normal activity, isolation from friends and family, aggression and feelings of hopelessness are behaviors often associated with suicide, Wintersteen said.

But more than half of people who died by suicide did not have a known, diagnosed mental health condition, according to the CDC.

For many, the warning signs are subtle.

“Most of [the signals] aren’t people talking about suicide,” said Wintersteen. Increased anxiety or substance use, reckless behavior, and mood changes are among the “more difficult warning signs” that people often don’t associate with suicide.

Relationship problems, physical health problems, and stress caused by job, money, legal or housing challenges often contribute to suicide risk, according to the CDC.

>>READ MORE: For a complete list of potential suicide warning signs, visit afsp.org.

Knowing what signs to look for is only part of the challenge, Wintersteen said. Approaching someone you think may need help is difficult not only because of the topic, but because most of us don’t know how to have the conversation.

Wintersteen says to approach them and ask if they’re O.K. — but to expect that their answer will be that they’re fine. Your job, he said, is to make sure the person knows you aren’t judging them, and are available to help.

“If you’re worried about somebody, you need to take it one step further and say, ‘O.K., but I’m really worried about you and I’m worried things aren’t fine,’ ” Wintersteen said. “We want to deny the fact that anybody we care about is hurting, so it becomes complicated and challenging to push the envelope further when someone really is in trouble.”

If someone does open up about how they’re feeling, it’s important to listen carefully — rather than to try to fix the problem, Wintersteen said.

“We try to solve problems for our loved ones sometimes by talking. We try to talk someone out of being depressed or try to tell them what to do to get better,” Wintersteen said. “If we start by listening, that will also help us figure out what they need.”

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. For additional resources, visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources or bethe1to.com.