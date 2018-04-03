Mouse droppings on a duck and undated Scrapple close Philly eateries

Imagine finding mouse droppings on a duck that was about to be cooked or rusted paint chips in a barrel of pork.

That is what Philadelphia food inspectors recently encountered. Add those discoveries to the spoiled and rotting bar food, baby roaches crawling around sinks, live and dead mice, a couple of cats, overflowing sewerage, undated Scrapple and you have the newest edition of Clean Plates.

Between March 15 and March 30, inspectors temporarily closed 31 facilities.

Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed, or are facing court dates, follows:

Kellis Bar

3163 Kensington Ave.

27 violations, 7 serious

There was spoiled/rotting food in one of the defective refrigeration units; mouse feces was found on counter tops and shelves in the prep area, shelves, counter areas, sink areas and along perimeters; a baby roach crawling on the ware washing sink in the bar; open rodenticide, which should be stored in a tamper-proof bait box, was found in the rear bar area; there was no hot water at the hand wash sinks in the prep area or restroom; hand wash sinks throughout the establishment were clogged and not working; there was no soap and/or pape rtowels in the bar or restroom; a severely damaged freezer was held together with rope and tape; there was heavy ice accumulation in the deep freezer which needed to be defrosted; the bartender was smoking inside the establishment; a certified person was not present and no certificate record was found for the person in charge.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 30.

Ting Wong Restaurant

138 N 10th St.

34 violations, 12 serious

There were mouse droppings on a duck located in a food prep sink in the basement, in a bin of chopped ginger in the food prep area, and on canned goods in the basement storage area; rusted paint chips were found in a bucket of pork in the walk in cooler; food in the walk-in cooler and double door refrigerator were not covered; food including chicken feet were not held at proper temperatures; the food safety certified person did not have a city issued certificate; the food safety certified person did not implement the required plan to maintain control of the Peking duck – a potentially hazardous food – at the critical control point in the food preparation or processing; there were no paper towels in the ware wash area and basement restrooms; raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler and cold hold unit in the rear food prep area; raw shrimp and squid were stored above vegetable and tofu in double door refrigerator in the rear food prep area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 29.

Skyline Restaurant

5655 W Chew Ave.

16 violations, 1 serious

Cigarette butts were found in the grease drip pan under the grill in the food prep area; mouse droppings were found throughout the facility including on shelving in the food prep area, the table under the grill, along the floor perimeters in the restroom, the floors in the food prep, and under equipment in the food prep area; dirt and debris accumulation found under equipment in the food prep area; there was a leak from a defective faucet handle at the hand washing sink in the food prep area; the refrigerator in the ware washing area was draining into a bin and not into an indirectly plumbed waste drain.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 29.

John Peralta / Roast / V0067 / Roamer

2514 Memphis St.

10 violations, 6 serious

Burgers, chicken, pork and rice were not held at proper temperatures; water temperatures in the hand wash sink did not reach required levels; chemicals were stored above food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area; soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the food prep area; there was grease and food debris found on the floor throughout mobile unit; the hand wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by buckets and dirty wipe cloths and not accessible at all times for employee use; cleaning of shelving unit beneath grill and the food equipment and beverage cooler was needed.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.

Revolution House Restaurant

200 Market St.

Hot water temperature and pressure lacking at hand washing sink in kitchen; shrimp was thawing in standing water at room temperature in an unapproved sink; thermometers were lacking/not accurate in some of the refrigeration units; milk crates were used as elevation instead of approved shelving; the faucets in the women’s restroom did not allow flowing water at least 15 seconds before activation; knobs must be held throughout hand washing; leak found under the hand washing sink in basement; dates were lacking on prepared food items in walk-in cooler and reach in freezer.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.

Chow bellas rock n rolls/#v00822

2061 Mercy St.

8 violations, 4 serious

An employee did not follow proper hand wash procedures; chicken was not held at the proper temperature; chicken that was prepared in the food facility, held for more than 48 hours and located in the cold hold, was not date marked; food repacked in plastic bowls for storage, was not labeled with the food name; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; temperature measuring devices were not available or readily accessible; single use disposable plates were not inverted while stored on shelves.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 28.

@Ramen

4357 Main St.

14 violations, 3 serious

Mouse droppings were found in the bar, food prep, basement and storage areas; an employee was seen eating or tasting food in the food prep/ware wash area; there were damaged ceiling and wall surfaces, openings around utility lines and pipes and openings in a pipe found in the basement storage room; there was an unapproved microwave found; there was no exhaust fan in the customer toilet room; there was no waste receptacle in the employee toilet room; the person in charge lacked food safety knowledge; there was no one with a Philadelphia Food Safety Certificate present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.

King’s Garden

8225 Germantown Ave.

25 violations, 8 serious

There is a severe mouse infestation; mouse droppings were found on linens in the food prep area, on shelving and along the floor perimeters in the food prep and storage areas; heavy grease accumulation found along the interior of the exhaust hood filters, fire suppression, and electrical lines and food was not protected from contamination by a potential drip; employee seen eating food in the food prep area; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; linen were used to cover chicken in the walk-in cooler; cooked ribs prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and refrigerator, were not date marked; food including onions, and other vegetables were not stored at least six inches above the floor in the prep area and walk-in cooler; condensation from fans inside of the reach-in freezer and walk-in freezer were leaking, and collecting in pans and plastic containers.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours.. Inspected March 27.

Benjamin, Christine/ Caribbean Palm/ V03011

3535 Market St.

6 violations, 4 serious

There was no water at the hand wash sink; an employee used a jug of water at the hand wash sink; an employee did not follow proper hand washing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used; the left faucet handle was missing at hand wash sink; a person in charge was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.

Executive African Food & Fashion Center

6531 Woodland Ave.

19 violations, 8 serious

A dead mouse was found on the rice shelf; mouse droppings were found on and behind various shelves, on top of bags of rice, the unused chest freezer in the back area, and inside the hand wash sink cabinet in the preparation area; prepackaged cheese was not held at the proper temperature; food debris was spilled on shelves and on non food contact surfaces in the retail area; prepackaged food was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the hand wash sink in the food preparation area was not working; the garbage disposal did not work; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 28.

Smiley Express

4251 Main St.

1 violation, 1 serious

There was no food safety certified person present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.

Khan, A Iqbal /Phillie Gyro / # 03179

7337 Longspur

6 violations, 5 serious

There was no running water at the hand wash sink; an insufficient amount of ice was provided for daily operation; yogurt, yogurt sauce, and diced tomatoes in the Igloo type cooler and fish fillets in the main ice bin were not held at proper temperatures; the person in charge had allowed his food safety certificate to expire; the cart operators changed commissary to 3229 Tasker Unit 6, however a completed Commissary Verification form was not been provided to the Health Department.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.

Snyder Grocery &10th

1000 Snyder Ave.

6 violations, 3 serious

A cat was in the retail area jumping on chest freezer before making its way the the window sill; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code including the names, symptoms and action to be taken if an employee is showing symptoms of food borne illnesses; the food safety certified person was not present; the ice-cream scoops were stored in a dry container as opposed to being under running water in a dip-well; the toilet room door was not self-closing.; there was no trashcan with a lid in the restroom.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.

Half Moon Lounge

4228 Lancaster Ave.

9 violations, 3 serious

There was visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity in the kitchen and bar area; there was no hand washing sink in the kitchen area; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the kitchen area; there was no food safety certified person at facility at start of inspection; general cleaning of the floor perimeter and beside and below food/beverage equipment needed; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.

Ackee Tree Jamaican Restaurant

6631 Woodland Ave.

8 violations, 4 serious

Food debris and mouse droppings were found behind refrigerators on floors in the food preparing area; raw chicken was stored inappropriately above raw beef, pork, and fish; there was no sign posted at the hand wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; Lights in the toilet room are not shielded from breakage; there was grease accumulation on the floors behind three-basin waste wash sink.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.

Skyline Restaurant

5655 W Chew Ave.

21 violations, 6 serious

A dead mouse was found under the beverage refrigerator in the food prep area; mouse droppings were found throughout the facility including on shelving in the food prep and storage areas and along the floor perimeters in the restroom; cheese was not held at the proper temperature; Scrapple, stored in the refrigerator and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash and rinse whole vegetables; there was food debris in the microwave cavities; there was heavy grease accumulation on the exterior surfaces of cooking equipment.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 26.

Hijop Food and Meat Market

5821 Germantown Ave.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 26.

Wadsworth Pizzeria

1523 E Wadsworth Ave.

20 violations, 3 serious

Sewage from toilet and floor drain was overflowing into food prep areas, ware washing area and food storage areas; the floors and walls throughout facility were soiled with old food debris, grease, and contaminated sewage water; uncovered food containers were found inside of the walk in refrigerator; a slicer was observed heavily encrusted with old food debris; there was a heavy accumulation of old dough and flour under and inside dough press machine; the food prep sink was heavily soiled with grease, old food residue and grime; thermometers were not visible inside refrigeration units; soiled dishes were stored under three-basin sink; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 23.

Bridges Cafe

5136 Torresdale Ave.

12 violations, 3 serious

Ready-to-eat foods including deli meets and cheeses from the previous day(s) were not date marked to show when they were opened; a knife was stored between the wall and sink in the food prep area; paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the food prep area; some of the sinks were not properly sealed to the adjoining wall in the food prep area; back flow prevention devices were not found on the main water line or ice machine, there was no mop/utility sink; there was a water-damaged ceiling in the rear storage area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 22.

Foo Kwai Inn

1724 Bridge St.

22 violations, 6 serious

The scoop for ice cream was stored in stagnant water; cups without handles were being used to scoop food ingredients; there were no thermometers in some refrigeration equipment and a probe thermometer was not available; there was no certified person on the premises; an expired certificate was found; cardboard and grocery bags were used to store cooked chicken and frozen foods; raw wood shelving and blocks were elevating freezers; there were non-commercial freezers and microwave in use; metals cans were used for food storage; the container storing flour was not labeled with the name of the food; the food employees were operating without wearing hair restraints; cooked chicken was stored at room temperature without an updated time log to monitor the 4-hour time limit.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 20.

Seoul Deli

4501 N. Broad St.

7 violations, 2 serious

A food safety certified person was not present;

The hand wash sink in the food prep area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or an air drying device; beverages were not stored at least six inches above the floor; plastic crates were used as elevation in the food prep area; an unapproved chest freezer and reach-in freezer were found in the basement area; there was ice accumulation in the chest freezer in basement area; cardboard was found lining the floor in the customer area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations Inspected March 20.

430 Fang

430 W. Indiana Ave.

10 violations, 1 serious

There was no hand wash sink in the food prep area; repackaged candy was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; there was grease accumulation on the ventilation hood system; there was ice accumulation on the chest freezer; the outer opening of the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals, the front door was open during the inspection

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 20.

Young’s Deli

7401 Stenton Ave.

33 violations, 9 violations

Expired and molded spicy ham and turkey breast observed in the display case; mouse droppings found in the food prep and rear storage area, a cat was in the rear storage area; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraint; the food facility did not have a hand wash sink conveniently located for consumers; cooked potatoes, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the prep unit refrigerator, was not date marked; there was old food residue in the hand wash sink; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; a garbage grinder was improperly installed on the sanitize basin of the ware washing sink; there was an inadequate water supply available for food facility.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 19.

Meng Master Deli, Inc.

567 N 63rd St.

16 violations, 6 serious

Shoes were stored under cold holding unit in food prep area; an employee’s open beverage container was found in a food preparation area; several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in freezer; personal items and miscellaneous items were stored throughout facility including basement; the facility lacks sanitizer test strips; a food safety person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 19.

Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham

4630 Island Ave.

14 violations, 5 serious

Milk, sour cream and eggs were not held at the proper temperature; mouse feces was found on small butcher blocks in front storage cabinet; the facility was out of sanitizer; a person in charge was not present; the rear refrigerator was not holding proper temperature; general cleaning was needed under equipment and cabinets for food debris, grime had accumulated in the floor drains; working containers in the ware washing area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 19.

Gutierrez & Espinal 1 Inc.

1772 S 65th St.

7 violations, 3 serious

There were severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in the retail area; open deli meats and cheeses were without proper date marking; sponges in the ware washing area were being used to clean food contact surfaces; single serve containers were found in the upright position instead of inverted up side down; the chest freezer in the food preparation area was unapproved; the person in charge was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 19.

Nunez Medina Store INC. DBA: Tejada Food Mart II

1800 N 26Th St

16 violations, 6 serious

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; shredded lettuce and cheese were not held at the proper temperatures; deli meats and cheeses were held in the deli area display case for more than 48 hours, and not date marked; there was an open bottle of water in the display case; the hand wash sink in the deli area was blocked by common bowls and utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use; bags of salt were used to elevate beverages; soda crates were used to elevate the deep freezer.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 16.

Wallis Grocery

4547 N 7Th St.

11 violations, none serious

Mouse droppings were found along floor perimeters of rear food storage and retail areas, utility closets, and underneath shelving; the Pepsi refrigeration unit and chest freezers were not working; there was an unapproved microwave in the facility; the three-compartment sink did not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment that needing manual cleaning; the food prep area garbage grinder hand wash sink was indirectly plumbed; the facility did not have the required 40 gallon hot water heater capacity.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 16.

Amaya, Ana/Pupuseria Emily/v07049

107 W Wyoming Ave.

7 violations, 3 serious

There was no food safety certified person present; water was not available at the hand wash sink; an employee was seen donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; uncovered cut lettuce was found on top of the chest freezer; there were spaces/gaps around wall panels and equipment edges.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 16.

Cousin’s Deli

6301 Oxford Ave.

14 violations, 2 serious

Food thermometers were not accessible at all times; the outdoor ice chest, which had a dark residue on the surfaces, needed to be cleaned; the ware washing sink, hand wash sink and mop sink were not sealed to the wall; there were gaps at the bottom of the front exterior doors; the garbage grinder was installed on a shallow hand wash sink; there were holes in walls; a cabinet was damaged and had peeling surfaces; mirrors were cracked; there was an accumulation of dust in vents; the bathroom needed to be cleaned.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.

Papa Joe’s Pizza

7204 Ogontz Ave.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.

Eateries scheduled for hearing in the Court of Common Pleas on April 4.

Urban Saloon, 2120 FAIRMOUNT AVE.

