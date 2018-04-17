Rodent droppings in kid's classrooms close Philadelphia care centers

In this Clean Plates edition, there was moldy food, rusty food slicer blades, rodent contaminated cat food bags and a men’s restroom without a door. But what was really disgusting was the number of cases of mice and rat droppings that were found in children’s classrooms and restrooms.

Philadelphia food inspectors temporarily closed 34 facilities between April 1 and April 13.

Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

Great Taste

5455 Belmar Ter.

7 violations, 4 serious

There was heavy grease accumulation behind fryer; the facility lacked sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration; raw meats and other food containers did not have covers; several raw animal foods including chicken were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk in cooler; uncovered personal food was found in the walk in cooler; soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the food preparation and toilet room areas; the person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper sanitizing during the inspection.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 12.

Sleep Inn Center City

1020 Cherry St.

7 violations, 2 serious

Alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; there was no sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; the food establishment lacked a three compartment sink and is using multi-use utensils; Frigidaire dish machine is not designed for commercial use; boxes of single-serve utensils were not stored at least six inches off the ground; there was an accumulation of food debris underneath the vending machine in the customer seating area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 13.

Childspace

7500 Germantown Ave.

7 violations, none serious

Mouse droppings were found inside lower cabinets and behind cabinets in some classrooms; cabinets and sinks were not properly sealed to the adjoining walls; peeling paint was on the wall-mounted heater in the kitchen area; dust found on top of all refrigeration units in in the facility; lights in some refrigerator were not shielded from breakage; damaged wall surfaces observed in the men’s restroom area; the openings around utility pipes were not properly sealed in the men’s restroom area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 13.

Basilico Pizza

8500 Henry Ave.

17 violations, 6 serious

A food employee was observed touching ready to eat food with his bare hands; the person in charge was instructed to wash hands and put on gloves; none of the hand sinks had hot water at the required temperature; hot water was not readily available for ware washing dishes, equipment and utensils; flies were seen in the dining and ware wash areas; shredded cheese in the pizza prep unit was not held at the proper temperature; the surfaces in the pizza prep area were dusty; debris observed along floor perimeters of the food prep and storage areas; there was standing water in cabinet in dining area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 11.

Gold Coast Lounge

4043 Lancaster Ave.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 11.

A&D Food Market

6202 Elmwood Ave.

22 violations, 6 serious

Deli meats were discolored and had expired best buy dates; there was moldy garlic and pears in the cooler; employee medicines and personal hygiene products stored on deli case, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; there was cat food in the basement and feces under the three-basin sink; the three-basin and ware washing sinks were clogged; the coolers had food debris and grime on surfaces; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; a hose was attached to pipe that was draining into a basement floor pipe;

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations.

Mebrat Mart

2600 S Daggett St.

1 violation, 1 serious

The person in charge was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 11.

Nam Phuong Restaurant

1100 Washington Ave.

10 violations, 2 serious

Mouse droppings were found in two plastic containers storing shallots and onions, on shelving under rice cooker in ware wash area, on metal cans and boxes in dry storage areas, and on shelving under small prep table in kitchen; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat sauces in walk-in box; slicer had an accumulation of food residue; there was grease accumulation on mechanical hood filters; floor grout had eroded in prep area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 11.

Elmwood Mini Market

7110 Elmwood Ave.

1 violation, 1 serious

the person in charge was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 11.

Chris’ Pizza

3701 Haverford Ave.

1 violation, 1 serious

The food safety person not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 10.

Sunoco Gas Station A Plus

7265 Castor Ave.

18 violations, 5 serious

There was moldy food; hot water was inaccessible; cheesecake, potentially hazardous ready to eat prepackaged food, held for more than 48 hours, located in the display case, was not date marked; the hand washing faucet in the retail area was in need of repair; the hand wash sink in the ware wash area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use; the toilet room surfaces needed cleaning; there was debris, residue and dust observed on floors under shelving, walls, vents and ceilings throughout facility; the paper towel dispenser at the hand wash sink was empty; the person in charge was not present the entire time.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 10.

Rodriguez Variety

4600 Rising Sun Ave.

12 violations; 4 serious

There was an an accumulation of dead insects on an insect control device in the food prep area; running water was not available at the hand wash sinks in the food prep and restroom areas; the paper towel dispenser at the hand wash sink in the food prep area was empty; there was dirt/dust found along floor perimeters in the restroom area and retail area. A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 10.

ILTD Corportation/ Magic Carpet Foods Cart/ V-03087

3600 Spruce St.

7 violations, 4 serious

There is no cold water at either hand sink; hot water was at very low pressure/volume in one hand sink; soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the cart; spray bottle was not labeled with name of cleaner; water was leaking to the sidewalk; a general cleaning was needed in the cart.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 9.

Kellis Bar

3163 Kensington Ave.

6 violations, none serious

Mouse feces found on shelves; pest harborage areas were observed throughout the rear storage area and prep area; there was no door for men’s toilet room; the person in charge of premises has not posted the appropriate warning signs regarding the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages during pregnancy; a garbage disposal was not found; defective equipment, no light, accumulated trash/recyclables and clutter were found.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 7.

Champagne 21

21 E. Chelten Ave.

40 violations, 16 serious

A dead mouse was found in the basement; cigarette butts found on the floor in the basement area; partially consumed food from an employee was found in the food prep area; employee did not follow proper hand washing procedure; hand washing sink in the food prep area is not operating; hot water is not readily accessible, water operated from valve under sink; raw fish, chicken, eggs, and cut lettuce were not held at proper temperatures; clams in the refrigerator in the food prep area did not have identification tags attached to the container; there was rust accumulation on upper rim and sides of ice machine; cooked rice and a hamburger, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigeration units, were not date marked; the food safety certified person was not present. a box of lettuce and a loaf of ground turkey were not stored at least six inches above the floor; mouse droppings were found on concrete blocks and inside of a defective refrigeration unit in the food prep area; there was heavy ice accumulation in the reach-in freezer due to condensation; heavy grease and dust accumulation seen on the exhaust hood filters and window exhaust fan; the sump pump was not properly operating with stagnant heavily soiled water.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 6.

Big Back Yard Nursery School

240 E Gowen St.

12 violations, 4 serious

Mouse and rat droppings found throughout the school facility including along the floor perimeters in the classrooms and food prep areas, on the shelving in cabinets and on the floor perimeters in the children’s restroom; the food safety certificate of director had expired, current food safety certified person was not present; inspector was unable to locate the back flow prevention device on the main waterline; the facility lacks an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to wash whole, unpeelable fruits in the classroom food prep area; static dust accumulation observed on the vent covers in the girl’s restroom, missing ceiling tile observed in the girl’s restroom.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 6.

Manayunk Deli & Food Market

4528 Wilde St.

15 violations, 4 serious

There was a rodent infestation; at least seven bags in the cat food shelf area were contaminated by rodents; mouse droppings and gnawed bags were found throughout the facility; the basement door, an outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; rust on the inner surface of the slicer blade; deli meats and cheeses, opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; the hot water heater was leaking onto the basement floor; the inner surfaces in the microwave were damaged; there was no food safety certified person present at the beginning of the inspection.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 5.

Green Way Food Market

2101 S 65th St.

23 violations, 12 serious

Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items were found in the cold hold unit and retail area; expired baby food and milk found in the retail area; several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the chest freezer; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with pet food in the retail area; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked; the inspection revealed a change of ownership, a change of ownership application was required; a general cleaning was needed in the storage room due to accumulation of dust and debris underneath crates; the facility lacks sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 5.

Leuris Deli Grocery Corporation 1

2875 N Lee St.

1 violation, 1 serious

The food safety certified handler was not present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 5.

Brightside Academy

4015 Market St.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 5.

Kidz 1st Stepz Child Care Center II

739 E Chelten Ave.

4 violations, 0 serious

A gap was found at the bottom of the side door leading to the play yard and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; an unapproved microwave was found in the infant classroom; there was dirt and debris along the floor perimeters in the food prep are alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 5.

Tasties Soul Food

5241 Germantown Ave.

32 violations; 10 serious

Salmon, chicken, and shrimp were being thawed using an unapproved method; cooked and raw foods including sweet potatoes and shrimp were not held at proper temperatures; Several food items including raw chicken, vegetables, rice, and bottled beverages were not stored at least six inches above the floor; there were mouse droppings and flies throughout the facility; fire suppression pipes and exhaust hood light bases had grease drips; food was potentially not protected from contamination; the hand wash sinks in the food prep and ware washing areas were blocked by items including a box of collard greens, a fryer basket ,and a prep table and were not accessible at all times for employee use; the food facility did not have a hand wash sink conveniently located in the ware washing area; the current hand washing sink was not plumbed; there was inadequate lighting in the food prep area; facility lacked a utility rack and a garbage grinder.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 4.

In and Out Pizza

7600 Ogontz Ave.

22 violations, 4 serious

Mouse droppings were found in the food prep/ware washing area; dead roaches were on floor in the basement; loose rodent bait was found in the front food prep area; cheese, fish, chicken were found uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator; diced and sliced tomatoes, cheese, bacon, eggs and mayo were held at improper temperatures; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was an accumulation of dirt, grease and food debris found along the floor perimeters in the food prep and kitchen areas; grease accumulation was found on hood filters; the dumpster was open.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 4.

Dicks Variety Store

6800 Dicks Ave.

13 violations, 5 serious

There was a live mouse in trap, mice feces and a strong urine smell in facility; there was visible evidence of insect or rodent contaminated foods in the retail area including chewed bags, dead cockroaches were found; feces on products, and feces next to onions; mouse feces found on all retail shelving; expired milk and baby food were found; insecticides that were not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, were found in the rear area; there was no utility sink; there were stained/damaged ceiling and damaged floors and walls; the trash area was in need of cleaning; the vent in toilet room observed was not functioning.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 4.

Los Materos Food Market Inc.

1939 S 19th St.

17 violations, 6 serious

A toilet plunger and dirty dishes were found in the prep area hand sink; dented cans of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup were found on retail shelves; white turkey, ham, and eggs were not held at proper temperatures; the person in charge was not present at the start of the inspection; there was no screen on the front door; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the prep area trash was overflowing onto the kitchen floor; the ceiling tiles throughout the facility needed to be cleaned and repaired; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout the facility, the broken grinder needed to be replaced.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 4.

Ullah,Sami, Sami’s Halal Food, V05051(Non Perm Loc)

2209 Afton St.

8 violations, 7 serious

Onions were being cut on the cart. All food should be cut at commissary; the cutting board was stored on the ground; lettuce, onions, tomatoes were being stored at improper temperatures; the area behind the flat grill needed to be cleaned; a food safety certified person was not present; the person in charge did not speak English and could not tell or show the inspector the commissary information.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 4.

El Gallo Grocery

118 E Tioga St.

23 violaitons, 7 serious

There was a lack of hot and cold water from all hand wash sink faucets; mouse droppings were found along floor perimeters of food prep area, on bottom shelving and by deli display case and on bottom shelving of food prep table; cluttered, pooled water, dirt and debris accumulation observed on general floor perimeters of the establishment basement area; deli meats, cheese and cooked bacon in food prep area refrigeration unit were not covered; deli meats & cheese in the food prep area refrigeration unit, were not marked with date they were opened; open rodent bait between refrigeration units was not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage; the hand wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by clothing and not accessible; there were no sign or poster at the hand wash sink in the food prep area and restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; a microwave oven, two chest freezers and a toaster were not approved for use.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 4.

Little Jimmie’s Bake House

6620 Germantown Ave. Unit C

10 violations; 3 serious

Severe leak found coming from the drainpipe under the hand washing sink in the food prep area; food including tuna, sausage and sliced tomatoes were not held at proper temperatures; food thermometers were not available or readily accessible; the prep unit was not maintaining food at proper temperature; paper towel dispenser at the hand wash sink in the food prep area was empty; the toilet room door was not self-closing; cracked/damaged floor surfaces found in the restroom; not smooth and easily cleanable.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 11.

Eatz Restaurant

3427 Germantown Ave.

18 violaitons, 4 serious

Spider webs were found throughout basement area; a food safety certified person was not present; there were old mouse droppings and debris accumulation found along floor perimeters behind cooking equipment, under shelving and ware washing sink; No soap and paper towels at the hand wash sink in the employees restroom area; there was no grate cover for the basement area floor drain; a clogged floor drain was found in the kitchen food prep area; the steam table and garbage grinder were not working; there was no food-grade chlorine bleach or quaternary ammonium compound tablets/solution present for the sanitization of utensils and food equipment.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 3.

Tra Vinh Produce

2239 S 7th St

11 violations, 1 serious

Hot water was not available at the hand washing sink inside the toilet room; mouse feces observed on shelving, platforms, inside walk-in cooler, and on floor perimeters in the retail and rear storage areas; the base of the outer side door did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animal; the utility lines and holes in the wall were not sealed. The baseboard coving was missing and not sealed in retail and rear storage areas; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment were not available or readily accessible for all the equipment.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours.Inspected April 3.

Pizza Hut #027016

8045 Frankford Ave. SPC E

1 violation, 1 serious

The person in charge did not assure that a certified food handler was present at all times of food handling/operations.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 3.

The Wok @ Fresh Grocer

4160 Monument Rd.

1 violation, 1 serious

There was no food safety certified person at the facility as required.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 3.

Hoagie Station Supermarket Inc.

30 N 60th St.

1 violations, 1 serious

There was no person in charge at the facility as required.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 3.

Los Vargas Mini Market

171 N Fairhill St.

1 violaiton, 1 serious

There was no person in charge at the facility as required.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 3.

Corfu Pizza

6730 Old York Road.

18 violations, 6 serious

There was a dead roach on the slicer; fruit flies were found in the food prep area; roach carcasses were seen on the floor perimeters in the ware washing area; employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; there was no soap at the hand wash sink in the ware washing area; grease accumulation was found on the exterior surfaces of the deep fryer; employees observed not wearing hair restraints.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 2.

