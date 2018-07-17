Severe roach infestation, crab legs stored in garbage bags close Philadelphia eateries

Cats, dead mice, fly infestations, crawling roaches, missing sneeze guards and crab legs stored inside large garbage bags kept Philadelphia health inspectors busy in this round of Clean Plates.

And what’s with all those missing food safety certified people?

Between July 1 and July 15, inspectors closed 33 facilities for various violations.

The inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

Jordan Johnson Restaurant

2100 St. Vincent St.

14 violations, 4 serious

Crab legs were stored inside large garbage bags; there were mouse droppings observed along floor perimeters throughout lower level storage and prep areas; live roaches were found in the kitchen and basement areas; there was a leaking handsink drain pipe in the basement, missing cabinet doors at the serving area, defective reach-in freezer lids in the basement, numerous unused equipment present throughout the kitchen and basement areas and a defective walk-in unit that was not in use was found in the basement; a food safety certified person was not present; bulbs were out in the kitchen and basement storage areas.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 13.

Great Wraps

1625 Chestnut St.

11 violations, 5 serious

Small black flies were found on the wall above the prep sink, there was a defective garbage disposer; the standing refrigeration unit was inoperable; food debris was found on walls in rear prep area; heavy debris and soiled cloth towels were on the walk-in box floor; french fries and other food debris were found under a heating lamp; chicken tenders, mushrooms, sauce, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers and other foods were not held at proper temperatures; a food safety certified person was not present; soap was not available at some of the sinks; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 13.

Aeden Mini Market Store

1943 W Westmoreland St.

23 violations, 11 serious

There was uncovered steak meat, chicken, and chicken nuggets stored in chest freezer in the rear storage area; there was ice accumulation on chest freezers throughout; repackaged candy was not properly labeled with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat deli meats and cheese, located in the display case was not marked with the date it was opened; a food safety certified person was not present; the garbage receptacles were not approved; sinks were not sealed to wall in food prep area; there was a lack of access to the utility sink and backflow prevention device.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 13.

Gomez Supermarket

4562 Wayne Ave.

14 violations, 5 serious

There was a dead mouse in the retail area; mouse droppings were found under pet food shelving in the retail area; flies were found in the retail, food prep and storage areas; the facility did not have a designated food safety certified person present; open rodent bait found on floor perimeters in retail and dry storage area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; open dumpsters were over flowing with trash; filled trash bags were found on the floors around dumpsters; flies were seen around the dumpsters; cobwebs found on wall and ceiling in the storage area; damaged floor and wall surfaces found in retail and storage areas.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 13.

Esther Mini Market

1416 W Erie Ave.

26 violations, 9 serious

There was no sneeze guard at the steam table in the food prep area; there was an extreme infestation of flies; eggs were not held at a proper temperature; the food safety certified person was not present; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; an employee’s open beverage container was found in a food preparation area; water was not available at the handwash sink in the toilet room area; thermometers not in all of the refrigeration units; the front outer opening did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the floor was cracked and broken throughout; peeling plaster and unfinished gypsum ceilings found in food prep area; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 13.

Lucky Chinese & American Food

5541 Chester Ave.

24 violations, 9 serious

Mice feces found on food preparation tables and shelves where both rice cookers are stored; flies were found in sauces in front of the wok station; french fries were not held at proper temperatures; freezer burnt foods found in several deep freezers; foods were not covered in several refrigeration units; food was stored directly in plastic shopping bags; debris was found on all equipment in the food preparation area, inside microwaves, inside the refrigerators, on the cutting board, on floors and shelves inside of the walk-in cooler; hot water in the toilet room was below required temperature; soiled cleavers were stored as clean; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 12.

Moore, Clifton/ Mr.C’s BBQ/V07249

3740 N Broad St.

7 violations, 3 serious

There was no water available at the handwash sink; the refrigeration unit was not operational; the food safety certified person was not present; the handwash sink was blocked by soiled wiping cloths and not accessible at all times for employee use; dirt and grease accumulation found on the smoker and food equipment throughout the facility; macaroni salad, potato salad, string beans, and sweet potatoes were not held at the correct temperature; the fryers and flat top grill was being used as dry storage; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 12.

Ahmad, Ejaz/ New York Halal Gyro/V08099

3710 N BROAD ST

8 violations, 6 serious

The water at the handwash sink was discolored; chicken and lamb gyro, raw chicken and fish, and cut lettuce were not held at the proper temperature; the fryer door was in disrepair and not able to stay closed; the chemical LA Totally Awesome Carpet Cleaner was stored above or on the same shelf with single service articles; a food safety certified person was not present; the rice cooker lid was in disrepair; unapproved putty knives were being used.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 12.

Ailyn Mini Market

4600 N 11th St.

13 violaitons, 6 serious

Flies were found in the rear storage area; lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mayonnaise were not held in the cold-hold unit; the food safety certified person was not present; improper set-up of the three-basin sink as “rinse, wash, sanitize” rather than the correct “wash, rinse, sanitize” procedure; chemical sanitizer tablets were in all three basins rather than just the sanitizer basin; there was no hand wash sink in the food prep area; there was sugar spillage in the cabinet under coffee counter; dirt and debris found along floor perimeters throughout the facility: behind equipment in the food prep area; behind refrigeration units in the retail area; under shelving in the rear storage area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 12.

Ron’s Cafe

400 N 59th St.

11 violations, 3 serious

Old food residue, dishes and utensils were found in the handwash sink; gloves for meat preparation were in the handwash sink; the food safety certified person certificate has expired; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli, were not date marked; cleaning needed in the rear area of establishment and basement area to eliminate dirt and mice droppings; prepackaged watermelon and pineapple fruits food were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; a domestic rice cooker observed being used to cook rice.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 12.

North East Deli & Meat

5045 Torresdale Ave.

14 violations, 6 serious

There was a severe roach infestation; expired baby food from as far back as Sept. 2017 was found in the retail area; fried empanadas without receipts or records to show they were obtained from an approved source were found; flies were found in the basement and retail/food preparation area; deli meat was not held at the proper temperature; potentially hazardous ready to eat food, such as deli meat and cheese, prepared/opened in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli case, was not date marked.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 12.

Mayflower Bakery Cafe

1008 Race St.

22 violations, 10 serious

The establishment was using an old pesticide spray container as a water spray bottle in the prep area; the storage racks for the pastry dough had an accumulation of dust and debris on them; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; half and half was not held at proper temperature; ham, located in the walk-in cooler, was not marked with the date it was opened; the walk-in cooler ambient temperature was too high; cut watermelon, located in the front service area cold-hold unit, was not date marked; buns and breads with protein and cream filling were kept at room temperature; the basement trap door in the food facility was left ajar and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the screen on the rear door of the prep area was torn; a container of butter was stored inside a container of loose chive.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 11.

Johnnie Boy BBQ

4323 Lancaster Ave

10 violations, 7 serious

A dead mouse was found on the shelf where soda is stored; there were fresh mouse droppings along floor perimeters throughout establishment, on bottom level of food prep table in rear, in front food storage area, behind all equipment, along floor perimeter in side hallway where bulk ingredients are stored, on ingredient containers and scoopers, and under storage racks; chicken and fish were uncovered inside of reach-in freezer; several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach in freezer; the cutting board was soiled; chicken, coleslaw, and baked beans were not held at the proper temperatures; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including cooked meats, potato salad and coleslaw, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code and did not know symptoms of foodborne illnesses.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 11.

Eagle’s Corner

6200 Spruce St.

19 violations, 10 serious

Flies were found throughout the facility; a cat was in the retail area; there was food debris inside display case; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the retail area; the receptacle bin in the warewashing area didn’t have a lid and it was attracting flies; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; there was dirt, debris, and unnecessary items on floor perimeters in the basement area and storage area; the rear and side doors did not have screens; the person with a valid food safety certificate was not present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 11.

Romano Grocery

4944 N C St

16 violations, 4 serious

Flies were found throughout the facility; there was a cat in the retail area; food debris was found inside the display case; the person with a valid food safety certificate was not present; employee was grilling and serving water ice out front of establishment; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; dirt, debris, and unnecessary items were on floor perimeters in the basement area and storage area; there were damaged floor tiles in the retail area; chemical sanitizer was not provided at the three-basin sink to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize utensils.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 11.

Guchy Convenience Store

5015 N Broad St.

1 violation

Alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 11.

Risky Business

4001 N Reese St.

14 violations, 3 serious

Hot water was not up to required temperature at the hand wash sink in the women’s restroom area; there was broken/damaged glass on the side door of the facility; there were damaged floors, walls, and ceilings and a lack of cove basing along the floor-wall junction throughout the facility; trash and debris were found along floor perimeters behind the bar area; the basement floor perimeters were in need of cleaning, there was pooled water in the basement area; receptacles without lids were in the yard area, creating potential harborage areas; a food safety certified person was not present; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the restroom areas was empty.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 10.

Jacky Chan Inc

19 S 60th St.

15 violations, 6 serious

There were flies on shelving, warewashing sinks, drainboards and in food prep area; mouse feces was found on and inside inoperable cold-holding unit in food prep area and on floor in food prep area; a kick-plate was not attached to beverage refrigerator; there was a leak at the beverage refrigerator; the toilet room door not self-closing; there was a broken floor tile in customer service area; a food safety certified person was not present; an employee could not demonstrate proper setup of warewashing sinks; there was no sign or poster at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the toilet room; trash was on the floor in front of door to area behind counter; cleaning and organizing needed throughout.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 10.

Citgo Allegheny

2401 W Allegheny

18 violations, 4 serious

Outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals, there were gaps along the front door entrance; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with pet food in the retail area; a food safety certified person was not present; the handwash sink in the coffee service area did not have soap or single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; old mouse droppings were found along floor perimeters; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the floor, walls and ceilings in the food prep area were unfinished and under construction during inspection; unfinished gypsum walls were found in the food prep and coffee service areas; there were gaps in the walls and ceilings that were not properly sealed.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 10.

Bitri, Edmond/ Ed and Veronika’s Lunch Truck/ #V03056

3000 Market St.

6 violations, 3 serious

Shellfish, milk, and eggs were not held at the proper temperature; food was found in non food grade containers; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by a cutting board and not accessible at all times for employee use; a food safety person was not present; a general cleaning of reach-in freezer interior, was needed for the excess buildup of ice.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 10.

Bautista Mini Market

701 W Butler St.

9 violations, 2 serious

There were flies in the retail area; a handsink was missing in the prep area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was no backflow prevention device at the main water line meter; there were defective floor tiles throughout the facility; there were galvanized metal wall surfaces and hood in prep area; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment were not available or readily accessible in the hot-holding unit.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 10.

Hijop Food and Meat Market

5821 Germantown Ave.

9 violations, 4 serious

Expired baby foods and deli meat was found in the retail area and display case; the food safety certified person was not initially present; raw mixed meats in cardboard boxes were stacked on top of another in the walk-in cooler; the slicer and meat saw had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; ice accumulation found inside the chest freezer; the concrete floor surfaces inside the walk-in units were not sealed or painted; a defective walk-in cooler was found in the rear storage areas.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 9.

Ridge Gas and Food Mart

5650 Ridge Ave.

13 violations, 3 serious

There was inadequate water pressure from the handwash sinks throughout the facility; the hot water did not reach the required temperature; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the warewash sink; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the coffee area for customers; a food safety certified person was not present; the toilet room floors, walls, and fixtures were unclean; the dumpster was open and overflowing without tight-fitting lids; there were unsealed pipe penetrations in the walls by the coffee area, debris found along the floor perimeters in the retail area and water stained ceiling tiles throughout the retail area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 9.

Dwight’s Southern Bar B Que

3734 Germantown Ave.

6 violations, 2 serious

There was an excessive amount of flies and mouse droppings throughout the facility; several flies were seen on peeled yams in the food prep area; prepared turkey wings were stored uncovered in the refrigeration unit; several raw animal foods were stored above and next to ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; food was stored in plastic shopping bags in the cold hold unit; gaps in the front outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; some porous ceiling tiles were found in the basement area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 9.

Kaylin Grocery

3000 N 6th St

21 violations, 5 serious

Deli meats, sausages and cheese in food prep area display case were not held at proper temperatures; the facility lacks food prep sink with indirect drain connection and catch basin/air gap or approved variance to used food colander for washing and rinsing of fruits, vegetables and meats; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food deli meats, located in the food prep area display case, and held more than 48 hours, observed not marked with dates they were opened; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible refrigeration units; non-operating walk-in box being used for utility/hardware storage in the rear storage area; several bags of trash and other rubbish stored in the non operational walk-in cooler; food safety certified handler present; slicer has an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.

Due to conditions observed, and with no food safety certified handler present during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 9.

Brewerytown Taproom

1363 N 31St.

18 violations, 5 serious

Two dead mice were found behind the unused bar and in basement storage area. They were later discarded; mouse droppings were on the warewashing machine, on paper good storage shelves, on top of the grease trap, on a stainless steel cart, on a storage table, lower storage shelves, and on basement shelves; along floor perimeters of food prep areas, bars, storage areas, utility closets, the ware washing area, basement stairwell, and basement. Droppings were also observed on storage area wall ledges; the rear kitchen door, side door, and restroom garage door were not vermin proof; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; a general floor cleaning and shelf cleaning were recommended; restroom stall doors were not self closing; the interior surfaces of the ice machine was not clean; open employee beverages were inside a cold food prep unit, ware washing area, and bar area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 6.

Pimentel Delicia

550 W Pike St

9 violations, 1 serious

Aluminium foil, which is not smooth and easily cleaned, was used to line shelving and a press machine in the food prep area; a food safety certified person was not present; the floor perimeters in the food prep area were in need of cleaning; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible in any refrigeration units; a unapproved commercial refrigeration unit was found; the facility lacked sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. inspected July 6.

Wallies Food

3201 Spring Garden St.

16 violations, 4 serious

Mouse droppings were found in kitchen/prep area, where old slicer equipment was stored, and on shelves where spices were stored; house flies were seen flying around the prep/warewashing area and retail area, dead house flies were found in the open air display cases along the rear retail area where milks and eggs were stored; a food safety person was not present; hair products were stored with food products and food equipment, shoes were stored in food prep area; uncovered chopped lettuce was found in the bottom of cold hold unit; a general vent cleaning was needed in the toilet room, hood/exhaust filters needing due to buildup; there was a domestic microwave and reach-in freezer found; temperature measuring devices were not available or accessible in the open air display case, refrigeration and reach-in freezer equipment.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 5.

Taste

7201 Woodland Ave.

13 violations, 7 serious

Cockroaches were crawling out of the bandsaw machine and onto its outer surfaces, others were crawling across the three compartment sink; there was food debris on the band saw; mouse droppings were found in the cashier area behind shelved items; the cookies in the retail area were baked at the owner’s house and not in an approved food facility; Super Ginger juice from Lion Mountain was found in the retail area, this beverage is not approved by the city of Philadelphia’s public health department because they don’t have a HACCP plan implemented; jarred peppers in the soda refrigerator did not have labels; raw chicken observed was stored above raw goat in the refrigerator; there were dented cans in the left rear retail section of the facility by the chest freezers; insecticides or rodenticides not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage were in the area behind the hand wash sink; water ice scoops were found in still water not under running water.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 5.

Rita’s Water Ice

1901 W Oregon Ave.

16 violations, 9 serious

No hot water, soap or paper towels were found in the facility; gnats found throughout front prep area, warewashing area and office areas; dirty dishes and food were inside the prep area hand sink; an employee did not wash their hands before reporting to duty; the person in charge was not present at all times; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code including food borne illness; a food scooper handle was touching ready-to-eat food in deep freezer; milk was not held at the correct temperature.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 5.

Cake Commissary

5 E Highland Ave

11 violations, 1 serious

Mouse droppings were found on the floors along the side of the walk-in cooler and under shelving in the office storage area; there were flies in the storage areas; there were containers of icing and a chest freezer in the toilet room; heavy ice accumulation found inside of the reach-in freezers; there was a leak from the drainpipe under the sanitize basin of the warewashing sink; there was no a food safety certified person on staff; the stove range did not have an exhaust hood; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the facility was never licensed.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 5.

Ha Ha Market

5035 N Broad St.

9 violations, 1 serious

Mouse droppings were found on top of the canned good items, on the shelving in the retail area, in the restroom areas, along the floor perimeters in the food prep area, and inside the cardboard boxes where food items are stored; heavy dirt/grime accumulation was found on the containers where fish is stored; there was dust and cobwebs on shelving in the basement and retail areas; there was pooled water inside the beverage refrigerator in the retail area; labeling information not available for prepackaged and repackaged nuts; floors, walls and ceiling throughout the retail area, walk-in box and basement are in need of cleaning, there was duct tape on the lid of the ice machine

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a cease operations order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 3.

54th & Chestnut Supermarket Inc.

5351 Chestnut St.

1 violations, 1 serious

There was no food safety certified person present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 2.