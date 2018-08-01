Illegal grill operation, dead mice in a trap close Philadelphia eateries

Four dead mice in a trap is a record for Clean Plates. That visual image may keep you cooking at home for a while.

Summer is certainly keeping Philadelphia health inspectors busy with seasonal issues. The illegal grill operation in one facility sounds far more sinister than it probably is and most likely not as dangerous than the dumbbell (by which we mean a piece of exercise equipment) that was used to elevate the grill in another eatery.

A couple of noted restaurants made the list as health inspectors closed 51 facilities for various violations between July 15 and July 31.

The inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Ave.

18 violations, 8 serious

A large amount of mouse droppings and one insect were in the food prep area; fried potatoes were not held at proper temperature; several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in box; there was no food safety person in the facility; black residue was found on the interior of the ice machine bin; severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items were found in the basement storage area; an employee’s medicines and personal hygiene products were stored in the food prep area, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; there was an accumulation of food debris and static grease, sticky to the touch, on food equipment.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 30.

La Sierra Grocery

2039 S 66th St.

4 violations, none serious

There was a dead mouse in the basement storage area; debris, trash and mouse feces under retail shelves; an unapproved microwave in the food preparation area; an out-of-use chest freezer and hot hold unit were in the food preparation area; a gasket was loose on the milk shelves. there was an unapproved chest freezer in the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 30.

Bravo Breakfast & Lunch

4106 Lancaster Ave.

19 violations, 5 serious

Turkey bacon, sausage patties, and hamburgers in the rear reach-in freezer were uncovered; salmon and ribs were not held at the proper temperature; potatoes prepared in the food facility held for more than 48 hours, located in the under-the-counter refrigerator, were not date marked; the food certified safety person was not knowledgeable about reportable foodborne illness and symptoms; flies were observed throughout facility; the refrigerator and outside of cooking equipment had a grease build-up; employee shoes were stored below food storage unit in food prep area; the refrigerator vents need cleaning for moist dirt and mildew.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 27.

West Phillie Produce, Water Ice

18 S 62nd St.

16 violations, 4 serious

Live fruit flies and flies were in the rear room, food prep area and retail area; expired eggs were in the refrigerator in retail area; there were stains, food debris, mold and water observed on stored cutting boards; items are not being washed, rinsed, sanitized and air-dried prior to storing; the side outer door did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the food safety certified person was not present; unapproved freezers, cabinetry and juicers were found; there was inadequate lighting in food prep area; the hot water handle was missing at the warewashing sinks and pliers were being used to turn on the sink.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 27.

Big Boyz Soul Food & Grill

1940 Cottman Ave.

17 violations, 5 serious

Fly paper was in the food prep area; there were dead flies and insects throughout the basement and food prep area during the time of inspection; there was an accumulation of ice and debris observed inside freezers; raw chicken and meat were stored together in cold hold unit along with produce; there were cut leafy greens draining in ware wash sink; uncovered foods were in the walk-in box; cleaning chemicals were stored next to coffee station; potato salad, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in, was not date marked; a person in charge was not present; there was an accumulation of ice and debris observed inside freezers; residue, and debris was found on surfaces of shelving, sink surfaces, inside surfaces of cold hold unit, floor-wall juncture and perimeter of walk-in; some wall surfaces and base coving were damaged or missing; there were unsealed utility lines throughout facility; some sinks were not sealed to wall.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved to resume operations. Inspected July 27.

Four Worlds Bakery

4634 Woodland Ave. 1st floor

8 violations, none serious

There was a roach infestation in the basement; live roaches were seen nesting in the rubber gaskets of the refrigerators and freezers; a roach infestation was found in the prep area; live roaches were seen in the gap between the wooden work table and the wall; fresh mouse feces was seen near the rear door behind the oven; the thermometer in the three-door refrigerator was missing; the equipment surfaces had an accumulation of dust, flour, and crusty residue; there was excessive humidity in the basement; the side/back door was in a state of disrepair and was not effective in excluding pests from the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 27.

Alex’s Pizzeria

400 Leverington

1 violation, 1 serious

The food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected July 27.

Lamine’s Kitchen

7006 Elmwood Ave.

19 violations, 10 serious

The facility was full of trash, sewage, and equipment from previous business; the sinks, toilets, prep area not accessible for use due to excessive amount of clutter, a thorough cleaning was needed; mold and grime was found in the coolers; flies were on multiple surfaces; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area; there was no handwash sink available in the warewashing area; the handwash sinks were blocked by equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use; juices were not stored at the proper temperature; a person in charge was not present at the food facility; the toilet was leaking into the basement, the basement ceiling was damaged from the leak.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 27.

Chicko Tako

8229 Germantown Ave. Spc 1

15 violations, 5 serious

Mouse droppings were found on the base of the slicer that was stored on shelving; there were mouse droppings, food, and other debris along the floor perimeters and under equipment throughout the facility; raw chicken was stored over raw beef and pre-cooked chicken in the refrigerator; containers of Kimchi were not held at the proper temperature; food employees were unaware of how to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes and utensils; a food safety certified person was not present; the handwash sink was blocked by a container and a two door refrigeration unit and not accessible at all times for employee use; a splash guard was lacking between the handwashing sink and clean dishes; bottled beverages and food ingredients were not stored at least six inches above the floor; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the facility did not have a space for employees to store their belongings.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 27.

Beer City

701 E Girard Ave.

10 violations, none serious

Rat droppings were found throughout the facility; there are gaps under the metal gate and backdoor; soda crates and milk crates were used for elevation; there were bare wood shelves in use; there were missing/water damaged ceiling tile and missing baseboards in the restroom; the floor and wall surfaces in storage area were not in good repair; the floor perimeter were not clean; there was unnecessary clutters in the storage area; the licensee was changed since 2014 and a Change of Ownership Application was not completed.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 27.

Castro Grocery

1500 S 16th St.

12 violations, 1 serious

Mayo, ham, cheese, sliced tomatoes were not held at proper temperatures; there was a loose, damaged rubber gaskets in the cold-holding unit in the food preparation area; unapproved wooden shelves were used for food storage in the basement; cardboard was on retail shelving and cold holding units; the prep area deep freezer was in disrepair; there was cracked glass on the deli display case; the cold holding units throughout facility were in need of cleaning; the cold prep unit and the deli display case was not recording a proper temperature; there was an unused cold holding unit in the front retail area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 26.

Cafe Soleil

3535 Market St.

5 violations, 2 serious

An open employee’s beverage container was observed in a food preparation area; prepackaged pastries and cakes were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; domestic microwave was found; unapproved blender, microwave, toaster, were observed in use; the food safety person was not present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 26.

Da! Newsstand!

3000 N 23rd St.

24 violations, 6 serious

A coffee spoon and tongs were stored in stagnant water; the handwash sink in the toilet room area does not have soap, single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; uncovered hot dogs were found in the refrigeration unit; there was dirt and construction debris along the floors; unfinished floors, walls, and ceiling were found throughout the facility; raw wood and unfinished gypsum walls were in place; approved receptacles for refuse were not provided; No utility sink observed in the food facility; the facility lacks a three basin sink for manual warewashing.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 26.

Pizza Hut

33 S 40th St.

10 violations, 4 serious

Flies were on food in cold holding unit; a food safety person not present during time of inspection; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in both food prep areas was empty; several fly traps were located in the food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; mushroom and olives were not held at proper temperatures; drain flies and house flies were found throughout establishment area; a large container of stagnant water was found in the in the warewashing area; grease has accumulated on several surfaces, including walls, floor under equipment, exterior of dish washing machine, prep tables, table legs, and shelving.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 25.

Sunday Best Jamaican Restaurant

41 N 52nd St.

13 violations, 5 serious

An illegal grill operation was being carried out in the backyard of the food facility; the oxtail, curry goat and pea soups were held at improper temperatures; there were mice droppings in the prep area; old food residue, dishes and utensils were in the handwash sink; the food safety certified person had an expired food safety certificate; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was an accumulation of grease observed on the floor behind the cooking stove.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 25.

Green Way Food Market

2101 S 65th St.

21 violations, 7 serious

Stained cardboard was found in the toilet room, retail area, and in back storage room; there was no food preparation sink in the kitchen and the person in charge was using the hand wash sink to rinse vegetables, there was no colander or strainer was observed in use; lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and eggs were not held a proper temperatures as required; there were flies in the kitchen and retail area; a general cleaning was needed in the storage room due to accumulation of dust and debris underneath crates; there were missing ceiling tiles in the storage area and damaged walls by the toilet room and front door; a non-functioning cooler was found in the back; an unapproved chest freezer was in the food preparation area; the chest freezer gaskets were in disrepair; the deli case door did not close all the way.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 25.

Smokey Joe’s

208 S 40th St.

18 violations, 7 serious

Live roaches were seen at the main bar; mouse feces were found in the kitchen, small bar, and in the rear hallway; a functioning hand sink was not provided in the kitchen; the beer cooling block was not separated from the drink ice in the ice bins; there were unapproved cans of Raid and/or Hot Shot type pesticide sprays were seen at the bar; sponges were in the sink being used to clean food contact surfaces. peeling paint was found on the pizza oven; the floor and wall needed cleaning throughout both bar areas; gaps and holes were found in the wall behind the bar; a hole was in the wall under the hand sink in the restroom; damaged tiles seen at the bar and in the restroom.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 25.

Adobe Cafe

4550 Mitchell St.

20 violations, 6 serious

Four dead mouse were found on a trap behind cooking equipment and mouse droppings on floor perimeters in the bars, dining, food prep, and cooking areas; there were flies throughout out the restaurant; clear slime on the bar hand sink spout; the beverage guns contained beige and brown residue on the beverage contact surfaces; beige slime was on the interior of the ice machine bin around the ice release area; potentially hazardous food in several refrigeration units in the bar and cooking areas were held at improper temperatures; prepared pasta and potatoes, and cut vegetables, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk in refrigerators, were not date marked; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Slicer has an accumulation of dried food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; there was pooled water in some refrigerators in the bar and kitchen.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 25.

Sam’s South Deli

282 W Washington Ln.

11 violations, 1 serious

Mouse droppings were on shelving throughout the facility including in the prep, warewash and storage areas; non-food grade shopping bags were being used for food storage in refrigeration units; there was an ice accumulation on the refrigeration units in rear storage area; mouse droppings, dust and debris observed on floor perimeters throughout the facility; there was peeling paint and a damaged ceiling in storage area; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; the ceiling vent in restroom area was not operational.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 25.

The Philadelphia Cricket Club/ St. Martins Club House (Pool Cafe)

415 W Willow Grove Ave.

5 violations, 1 serious

There were mouse droppings throughout the facility including in the front service area, besides shelves with single use utensils, on the floor perimeters under shelves in the kitchen and prep areas, under and behind shelving in rear storage area; flies were around prep table; there was no screen on the front door which was open; the handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by plastic bottle and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 25.

Delaware Valley Market

1753 N 21St.

8 violations, 2 serious

There were live mice; a food license or certificate was not found; there was no hot water in the hand washing sinks throughout the establishment; mouse droppings were found on the floor in deli area; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout the establishment; there was a massive hole on the ceiling in the restroom due to water damage; there were soiled multi-use utensils.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 24.

Zion’s Caribean Cuisine

436 W Tabor Rd.

2 violations, 1 serious

There was no food manager certificate; there was insect activity in the prep/customer areas.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 24.

The Original Super Fratelli’s Pizza

7732 Torresdale Ave.

16 violations, 2 serious

There was dark-colored mouse feces on the floor corner in prep area, on mixer stand and on lower white shelving behind front counter; cleaning is needed for the floor perimeter behind cooking equipment that had grease, stained ceiling in kitchen & back room, white sliding doors in back room, and the dusty walls around wall fan; raw wood shelving, some freezers, and rice cooker do not meet sanitation standards; flies were found near outdoor trash storage and used linens; the ceiling in the back room, the exposed wiring along back wall, and the wall/floor coving, and the exhaust return fans were not in good repair; Items stored in kitchen handwashing sink.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 24.

Saigon Maxim Restaurant

612 Washington Ave.

13 violations, 1 serious

There were live ants in the build food items and sugar; flies were landing in the uncovered sauces in the cooking area; live and dead roaches were found throughout the kitchen; several live adult roaches were embedded in electrical outlets; there were several dead roach caresses and live adult and baby roaches on floors throughout the facility; heavy grease residue accumulation was on floors and baby roaches were found between/under cooking equipment; there was pooled water on some of the floor surfaces; roaches were crawling on shelving surfaces and the dish machine; there were several plates on shelving that had dust/dirt accumulation and various splatters; there were leaks under sinks; there was excess clutter and unused old equipment throughout the establishment and in the backyard.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 24.

Crown Fried Chicken

6342 Stenton Ave.

16 violations, 3 serious

The establishment was storing, distributing, holding for service, using in preparation of menu items or serving food items containing Golden Delicious All Vegetable Margarine, an artificial trans fat; there were several frozen and raw chickens found uncovered in the freezers and walk-in cooler; there was a defective basket leaking from the sanitize basin of the warewashing sink; unable to properly sanitize dishes and utensils; there were flies in the facility; the toilet in the restroom was not clean; there was grease, food, and other debris along the floor perimeters and under equipment in the food prep area; the scoops were in soiled stagnant room temperature water; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the food prep area was empty.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 24.

MJ Deli Grocery

6601 Haddington Ln.

10 violations, 4 serious

Food in the deli and cold hold units was not held at the proper temperature; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli, were not date marked; sanitizer was not available in the facility; the front door was open; a domestic coffee maker, toaster were found in the kitchen and a reach-in freezer in the basement area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 24.

New China Court Restaurant

7700 Crittenden St.

19 violations, 6 serious

Cooked egg rolls were stored in cardboard boxes which are unapproved for food contact; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; a food employee did not wash their hands with soap, did not wash hands between changing tasks, and was seen touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands; flies were landing on the prep tables and uncovered food containers; the front door was open without a protective screen, and gaps observed around the rear screen door; not protecting against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there was a condensation tube draining into the sanitize basin of the warewashing sink; grease accumulation was found on the exhaust hood filters.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 23.

Bravo Breakfast & Lunch

4106 Lancaster Ave.

16 violations, 8 serious

There were ants in the coffee prep area and flies throughout the establishment; there was no hot water at the three-compartment sink or bathroom sink; the establishment was not sanitizing food contact surfaces; there was an ant control device located in prep area next to coffee equipment with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; the grill had a build-up of grease; half-and- half was not held at the proper temperature; the outer opening in the food facility does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the front door open during time of inspection; there was no soap available at the handwash sink in the front prep area and toilet room; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the toilet room was empty.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 23.

Venango Grocery (Valerio Grocery)

3600 N 7th St.

18 violations, 6 serious

The basement area two-bay utility sink was clogged and overflowing to the floor; there was grime and debris accumulation along floor perimeters in the food prep area; debris and dirt along floor perimeters of the facility; clutter was found in the food prep area and rear storage area and along the floor perimeters of the basement area; damaged walls and ceilings observed on stairways leading into basement area; there were missing floor/wall junctions base covings in in restroom area; there were gaps, holes and utility pipe penetrations in walls, ceilings, and flooring; damaged and rusty peeling paint in retail area ceilings and unfinished gypsum walls in rear retail area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 23.

Brewerytown Taproom

1363 N 31st

10 violations, 3 serious

Mouse droppings were found on a wooden beer flight glass holder, in the ware washing area, the hall leading to the walk-in cooler, the basement storage area, the liquor closet, the office and on the clean linens in the liquor storage closet in the basement; the rear kitchen door, side door, and restroom garage door were not vermin proof; an accumulation of food residue was on the food contact surfaces, indicating that it is not being washed, rinsed, and sanitized thoroughly; a chemical spray bottle was observed on a clean storage rack next to dishes; the floor paint in the warewashing storage area was worn causing surfaces to not be smooth and easily cleanable.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 23.

Mt. Airy Deli and Mini Market

7200 Devon St.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 23.

La Sierra Grocery

2039 S 66th St.

15 violations, 4 serious

A dumbbell was used to elevate the grill in the food preparation area; beans, ketchup bottles and vinegar bottles were found with mice droppings around them; there were mouse droppings found on retail shelves; expired baby food found in the retail aisle; a chest freezer and hot hold unit that were no longer in use located in the food preparation area; a hand wash sink was backed up with slowly draining dirty water; trash was outside by the storm door with an accumulation of flies by it; there were dust and food spills found in the retail shelves; a person in charge was not present; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 23.

American Turners-Roxborough

418 Leverington Ave.

15 violations, 3 serious

Flies were found in the bar and kitchen area; there was food debris in the bar refrigerated boxes; the soda gun nozzle had built up brown residues within it; the slicer had an accumulation of dried food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being taken apart and washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was no hot water in the women’s toilet room; black and brown residue observed on the interior of the ice machine bin around the ice release area; a food safety certified person was not present; there was residue on kitchen walls, damaged floor surfaces in the bar area and damaged paint surfaces in the kitchen area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 20.

C & S Deli

1346 N 52nd St.

7 violations, 2 serious

The unfinished basement was observed being used for beer storage; a person in charge was not present; chemical sanitizer was not being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; moist wiping cloths were lying on the hand wash sink and not stored in sanitizing solution; an unapproved microwave was found; bare wood shelves observed used for food storage in basement.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 20.

Neighborhood Deli Grocery 1

1623 Windrim Ave.

16 violations, 4 serious

Dead roaches were found under the warewashing equipment; mouse droppings observed on shelving in the retail area; old food residue, dishes and utensils were found in the handwash sink; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by pots and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was expired baby cereal on shelving in the retail area; coffee stirring utensil were found stored in stagnant water; there was ice accumulation in the reach-in freezer; oles, gaps, and pipe penetrations observed in the walls and ceilings throughout the facility; food and other debris observed under cooking equipment in the food prep area; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; grease had accumulated on sides of cooking equipment; there were perforated ceiling tiles in the food preparation area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 20.

1 Stop Deli Food Market

2863 N 25th St.

21 violations, 7 serious

Stagnant, oily water was pooled on floor in the basement area; there was an accumulation of food debris in the door tracks of the display case; uncovered hamburgers, beef steak meat, chicken steak meat were found in the chest freezer in the food prep area; cheese and mayonnaise were not held at the proper temperature; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meats and cheese, located in the display case, was not marked with the date it was opened; the cold hold unit observed not functioning; a food safety certified person was not present; the facility does not have a handwash sink conveniently located in the water ice service area; brooms, mops, and dustpans were stored directly on the floor and in a bucket, not elevated on a utility rack; there were damaged walls and ceiling observed in disrepair in the toilet room area; there was a change of ownership; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 20.

Iman, Mondal/TS Continental Food Cart/V00016/Roamer

1261 S 26th St.

2 violations, 2 serious

A food safety certified person was not present; there was no running water on the food cart.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 19

Wilson Day Care

6655 Lansdowne Ave

5 violations, 1 serious

Hot water was not available; mouse droppings were found on the corner of students classroom A and underneath of the television in the front area; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in classroom A; there was a hole on the ceiling in rear area; a general carpet cleaning was needed in classroom A; unsealed floor-wall base coving were in the kitchen area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 19.

Arlen’s Mini Market

7300 Elmwood Ave.

1 violations, 1 serious

The person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 19.

Kesha’s Kitchen

1621 Orthodox St.

16 violations, 2 serious

Food was not being held at required temperatures; an extensive cleaning of the basement around the grease trap and catch basin was needed; pre-packaged desserts were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; there were flies in the food preparation area, warewashing area, and basement; an unapproved domestic slow-cooker and freezer unit were found; there was a cutting board with severe discoloration; the freezer was in need of being defrosted.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 19.

Aya’s Pizza

7144 Elmwood Ave.

17 violations, 8 serious

An employee left their iced coffee on food shelving in walk-in cooler; employees donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash; employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands; old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the lower level handwash sink; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; Raid was stored on the same shelf with cleaned equipment in the warewashing area; mouse feces found on floor perimeters, under front counter, on rear freezer lid, and on rear prep table next to bags of flour and under dough machine; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the warewash sink; food was not held at proper temperatures in the rear Coca-Cola cooler; the walk-in cooler had a build-up of dust and grime on walls, floor, and fans, tiles in corner were damaged.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 19.

S & M Seafood and Produce

6154 Lancaster Ave

15 violations, 5 serious

Mouse droppings were found by the side of the deep fryer in the prep and the freezers in the storage area; hot water was not available at the handwash sink in the bathroom area; there was uncovered food in the reach-in freezer in the rear area; the food safety certified person was not present; food was not held at proper temperatures in the display case; there were numerous containers of food that were not properly labeled in the reach-in freezer; there was ice buildup found in reach-in freezer in storage area; a general floor cleaning was needed under the equipment in the kitchen area; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in rear area; a hole was found on the ceiling in storage area; there was inadequate lighting in the boiler room and the storage area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inpsected July 18.

Walnut Mini Market

5603 Walnut St.

15 violations, 7 serious

There was a dead mouse and dead flies in a trap on a shelf in retail area; there were dead flies on deli case shelf with deli meats; dead cockroaches were found on floor in basement and rear storage room; sour smelling chicken salad was found in the cold-holding unit; expired packs of bacon and tuna salad were found on the shelf in the retail area or in the food prep area; the food safety certified person could not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne illnesses; fresh mice feces was found on shelves in retail area, the floor in the basement and the and rear storage room; broken glass found in the deli case door., the door falls off tracks and has gaps; there was exposed insulation protruding from the door of water ice freezer in rear storage room; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; burgers, open cans of cheese sauce and ketchup were found uncovered food in the deli case and chest freezer; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; the cold holding unit and interior door of cold-holding unit needed cleaning and sanitizing; a leak in the overhead pipe in basement near stairs was found; Potatoes and onions observed stored in milk crates.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 18.

Shore Road Tavern

6266 Jackson St.

10 violations, 3 serious

There was black mold on interior surfaces of the ice machine; soap was not available at the handwash sinks in the restrooms and behind the bar; paper towels were not available at the handwash sink behind the bar; the carbon dioxide tanks were not chained to an adjoining structure; the floor areas were observed around the bar were damaged; the basement needed to be cleaned; floor cleaning was needed in the restrooms; there was peeling/missing floor-wall base coving throughout the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.

Tasties Soul Food

5241 Germantown Ave.

7 violations; 4 serious

Macaroni and cheese and yams, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked; medicines belonging to employees were stored in the food refrigerator and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; flies and roaches were in the food facility; insecticides were used in the food prep area around food equipment including sinks, drains, and walls in food prep area; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the warewashing area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.

Wasabi Sushi Japanese Restaurant

724 Red Lion Rd.

20 violations,7 serious

There was a fly infestation in the rear dumpster adjacent to rear kitchen door; there was stagnant water in several buckets outside of the facility adjacent to rear kitchen door and dumpster unit; the sushi display case was not held at the proper temperature; some raw foods inside the reach-in prep unit were uncovered; the sliding glass doors for sushi display, the toaster oven, the service sinks, the inside of the reach-in refrigerator were all in need of cleaning; the surfaces surrounding hot holding unit had food debris; there were stained ceiling tile observed in dining room; some of the raw foods inside the reach-in prep unit were uncovered; the person in charge did not maintaining a pH log for sushi preparation; food temperature measuring devices were not calibrated and/or functioning properly; the rear screen door had a gap at the threshold and a hole in the screen; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.

Lucky Chinese & American Food

5541 Chester Ave.

15 violations, 4 serious

There was a live mouse in a trap in the basement; mouse feces were found under the slushie machine, on the shelves and wall above the slushie machine and behind the containers of sauces; a cockroach was seen on the cash register counter; chicken nuggets, and shrimp were not held at the proper temperature; raw chicken was stored above raw shrimp and ready-to-eat food in the chest freezers; batter for chicken had particulate from the chicken; insecticides or rodenticides that were not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, were found in the storage area; lights in food preparation area were not shielded; grease and dust accumulation found under the fryers and under the grease trap in the basement.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.

Cafe De Lave

1363 N 31St., unit 3H

14 violations, 3 serious

Mouse droppings were found along floor perimeters in food prep, storage, and restroom areas; there were flies; the restroom floor and toilet were not clean; the three-basin sink faucet was missing; a dish drying rack was not installed; the backflow prevention device was not installed at the mop sink hose bibb; the interior surfaces of the ice machine were soiled; an air gap was not provided between ice machine drain line and sump pump or between the espresso machine drain line and the floor drain; a mop drying rack was not installed.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.

Jonalis Grocery Store Inc

315 N 52nd St.

12 violations, 6 serious

Rotten lettuce observed inside of deli display case; there was no handsink provided in front prep area for water ice; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; flies were seen in the rear prep area; raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the deli case; raw fish was stored over deli meat and sausage; water ice scoopers were in standing water instead of under running water; the garbage grinder was installed on shallow wall-mounted sink; a domestic toaster and refrigerator were being used; crates were used to elevate the toaster; there was an inoperable cold hold unit; the facility did not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees; a food safety person not initially present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 17.

Blue Nile Falls

720 S 52nd St.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 16.

Frieda

312 Walnut St.

6 violations, 3 serious

Mushroom bread, in container inside the reach-in freezer, lacked a date indicating when it was prepared; the facility was preparing and packaging jams/jellies without an approved food safety plan; Bread was unwrapped/unprotected in reach-in freezer; the food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected July 16.