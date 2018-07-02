Large roaches, moldy turkey close down Philly eateries | Clean Plates

Summer can bring out the bugs and nowhere was that more apparent than in this round of Clean Plates.

There were three different sized roaches on a shelf above the prep table in one facility, another had adult and baby roaches crawling in the sink and in a box with clean utensils. Drain flies, those fuzzy little moth-like creatures with oversize wings, were a problem in other eateries. They like to lay their eggs in the organic matter that can build up in drains.

Between June 15 and June 30, Philadelphia health inspectors closed 18 facilities for various violations.

The inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

Bobby’s Burger Palace

3925 Walnut St.

12 violations, 5 serious

There were three different sized roaches on the shelf over the prep table and on the wall; fresh mouse droppings were found in the rear storage area under food storage rack, in warewashing area along floor perimeter, under three compartment sink and under storage rack; there was moldy turkey inside the refrigerator; the sanitizer water was dirty and had food particles, the three compartment sink was soiled, dirty and greasy; the milkshake machine was soiled, blender cups used for milkshakes were soiled and not properly cleaned and sanitized; tomatoes and coleslaw were not held at proper temperatures; onion rings and cut vegetables were uncovered inside of reach-in-freezer and cold holding unit; the rack where a container for raw fries was stored needed cleaning and sanitizing; the floor drains throughout kitchen needed to be cleaned of food debris.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 28.

Barry’s Famous Pretzels

2327 Cottman Ave.

16 violations, 4 serious

Mouse feces found on a drain board storing clean equipment, on floors, shelving, inside bags with equipment for powdered sugar, on a drainboard storing clean equipment and floors; open bait was in a food prep area cabinet with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; canned cheese had rust and was not in a food grade container for reheating; a protective covering was not found over hot dog cooker to prevent contamination; there were no paper towels at the handwash sink in the warewash area; the freezer needed to be defrosted; extensive cleaning of the floors, carpets, walls, ceilings, counter edges and floor-wall perimeters/junctures was needed throughout the food prep and storage facilities due to accumulated debris, mouse feces and residue observed; a domestic refrigeration units and microwave were found; the freezer cover was loose and in need of repair; the freezer was rusted and the door was repaired with duct tape; there were unchained CO2 tanks in the storage facility; the outer door was cracked and damaged.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 28.

Cafe De Lave

3050 Master St.

28 violations, 11 serious

Mouse dropping were found on packages of coffee, tea, sugar, flour, smoothie mix, condiments, soda cans, on single use containers, cups, lids, utensils and wraps; the three basin sink faucet was defective, water sprayed up instead into sink basins; the dishes were washed in the hand sink and were not being sanitized; paper towels were not provided at prep area hand sink; restroom floors, walls, and fixtures were not clean; the facility was using a deep fryer and flat top grill to cook eggs, bacon and hash browns without the use of a hood; the table top deep fryer and flat top griddle, used to prepare food, were never approved; a food safety certified person was not present; the person in charge could not name reportable food borne illnesses or associated symptoms.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 28.

Michael’s Water Ice

6188 Ridge Ave.

14 violations, 2 serious

Expired soft serve mixes were found in the refrigerator; the facility did not have a handwash sink conveniently located in the food prep/warewash area; a non commercial chest freezer and microwave were found in the facility; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible; there was no separate covered can in the employee toilet room; trash was found in a bag rather than a covered container.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 28.

Han Dynasty

3711 Market St.

14 violations, 7 serious

Fresh mouse droppings were found on the bottom of prep tables, area where food storage products are stored, floor perimeter, along ledge of cold holding unit and on ledge right behind cold holding unit adjacent from wok station; drain flies were seen at the bar, and in warewashing three compartment sink area/prep area; all tables, cutting boards, bottom of prep tables had old food debris; the soda guns at bar need general cleaning and sanitizing to remove slime on interior; dirty, soiled knives were hung with clean items; single use forks and spoons were not properly inverted to prevent contamination; grease/crud debris accumulated along the back and under the cook station equipment and along the pipes; the outer part of the containers used for storage needed to be cleaned; hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease; the floor along the cook station area was not clean; the bar floor needed cleaning due to liquid spills.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 26.

Hammerhead’s Bar

3517 Cottman Ave.

25 violations, 7 serious

There was an accumulation of mouse feces along floor perimeters, on prep tables/shelves where fryer and microwaves were stored, on the grease trap and by the sinks in the food prep area; there was expired milk in the walk-in cooler; the handwash sinks in the food prep area and two bars were blocked and used to store chemical bottles, cloths and tubes; a bottle cap was blocking the drain of the handwash sink in one bar preventing it from draining; the exhaust hood was defective, had defective lights and was missing hood filters; an uncovered container and bottle of cooking oil were found in the food prep area; mouse feces was on the the equipment, sinks and shelving throughout the food prep area; beverage holsters and nozzles in the bars needed to be cleaned; damaged wall areas and missing floor-wall base coving were found in the rear restroom, under women’s restroom sink, food prep area, and soda closet.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 24.

Ga Vang Vietnamese Restaurant

600 Washington Ave. SPC 18c and 18d

18 violations, 4 serious

Live baby and adult roaches were crawling on various basement surfaces including the insulation wrapping on overhead pipes, on shelves, on the freezer, in the sink and in a box with clean Styrofoam utensils; dead mouse remains were on the unused staircase landing in the basement; there was a heavy accumulation of mouse feces on equipment surfaces, shelves and counters storing food and utensils, along perimeters and on the floor, on surfaces in the front food prep area, kitchen and throughout the basement; there were fruit flies in the basement under the staircase, behind the walk-in cooler and around the sump pump drain; an uncovered tray of food was in the rear freezer in the basement; containers of potentially hazardous foods, from previous days, located in the walk-in cooler, were not date marked with the date of preparation; there was a leaking pipe under the handwash sink in the basement; there was accumulated residue, debris and roaches on some basement surfaces including the sub pump drain area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 23.

La Parada Take Out Restaurant II

1543 E Luzerne St.

14 violations, 3 serious

Raw chicken was not held at the correct temperature; mouse droppings found by the grease trap in the basement, around handwash sink and behind refrigeration units on the floor in rear storage area around freezer and lower shelves, underneath the pizza oven in front food preparation area and on top of radiator in rear restroom; a bucket of raw chicken was not stored at least six inches off the floor; the floor and wall areas throughout the facility were in need of repair; there was an accumulation of grease/debris on exterior surfaces of hot equipment in the rear food preparation area; the floor and shelves in the walk-in cooler were in need of cleaning; a pizza oven, refrigeration unit, and cold-hold unit were not working.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 22.

Ramen Bar

4040 Locust St.

9 violations, 2 serious

Three live German roaches were seen at hand sinks in the kitchen; the sewer was backed up in the restaurant with waste water and grease rising out of all floor drains and through the grease traps; containers of raw lettuce were being stored in a larger bin with bags of raw chicken; the dish machine was not working and the drainage was backed up; an extensive cleaning was needed under, behind, and around all the hot line equipment including the woks, stoves, boilers, fryers; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the chest freezers and one refrigerator were not commercial grade units.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected June 22.

Lilai Chinese Restaurant

5609 Walnut St.

6 violations, 5 serious

Cutting board was found on the floor; raw chicken was stored above shrimp and noodles; potentially hazardous food including shrimp and chicken were not held at proper temperatures; there were loose packets of rodenticide in the food prep area; a food safety certified person was present at all times.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 20.

George Lunch

475 Clemson St.

6 violations, 4 serious

There was no water available on the cart; the city food safety certificate expired in March 2001; a person in charge was not present during all hours of operation; commissary information could not be provided.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected July 20.

Clearfield Food Market 1

2442 W Clearfield St.

16 violations, 6 serious

Mouse droppings were found on shelving/cardboard chip display trays in the retail area; dirt and debris were found along floor perimeters in the food prep, rear storage, and retail areas; a defective fan was found in the bathroom; the food safety certified person was not in the facility at all times; there is no handwash sink conveniently located in the water ice area; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the toilet room area; the slicer has an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; food including turkey and cheese were not held at proper temperatures.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 19.

Foo Kwai Inn

1724 Bridge St.

19 violations, 6 serious

Food including raw shrimp, beef, and cut vegetables were not being stored in proper temperatures; there was no certified person on the premises; the certificate for the owner expired in 2017; paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area; dishes were stored in the handwash sink in the food prep area and a bucket was blocking the handwash sink in the basement; raw fish was stored above containers of sauce in the walk-in cooler; uncovered containers of cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler were not covered; the food employee was operating without wearing a hair restraint; scoops for ice cream and rice were stored in stagnant water; cups without handles were being used to scoop food ingredients.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 19.

Rodney Street Food Market and Deli

6901 Rodney St.

14 violations, 4 serious

There was no hot water at the handwash sink in the food prep area; there was no handwash sink in the restroom area; food in the chest freezer was uncovered and not protected from contamination; there was dust and other debris along floor perimeters throughout establishment; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; the refrigerator in the retail area had a cracked door; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; the dumpster was stored on nonabsorbent ground; there was no lighting in the rear storage area; a garbage disposal sink was not installed.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected June 19.

Nunez Mini Market

5125 Warrington Ave.

14 violations, 3 serious

Mouse droppings were found around bags of chips, bread, canned items, and cookie packages, in shelves of the retail area, under the cold hold unit in the food preparation area, and the storage shelves in the rear of the basement; the storm door in basement to outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; bananas were less than six inches off the floor in a box; the person in charge was not present at the food facility at all times, sponges were found in the warewash sink used to clean food contact surfaces; single use gloves were used for multiple tasks without being changed, or not being discarded when damaged or soiled; the warewash basin had a loose faucet; there was clutter and unnecessary items in the basement, still water and sediment observed along the perimeter near the washer.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 19.

Noemi Paris

901 N 45th St.

16 violations, 5 serious

Water was not provided throughout establishment; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; exposed food preparation was going on in the grill area of active construction/repair without effective protection or separation of food preparation.; employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; the handwash sink in the food area was blocked by equipment and not accessible; there were flies inside the facility; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout establishment; a food safety person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 18.

Sam Mini Mart (LLC)

5243 Rising Sun Ave.

10 violations, none serious

Mouse feces and loose debris were found along the floor perimeter in the rear storage area, warewashing area, retail area and on the window seal behind prepackaged potato chips; dirt and dead insects were found inside door tracks of the beverage refrigerators; black mold-like residue was on shelving in the Coca-Cola beverage refrigerator; ventilation was not provided in the restrooms; holes and exposed wall beams were found in the warewashing and rear storage area; floor and fixtures in the men’s restroom observed heavily soiled; water stained ceiling tiles observed throughout the facility. The facility will now will serve only prepackage food and beverage items.

The establishment was ordered closed by the Court of Common Pleas. As a result, this establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 16.

7 Eleven-23335C

6101 Ridge Ave.

9 violations, 3 serious

Expired milk was in the retail walk-in refrigerator; mouse droppings were found in the rear storage/warewashing, food prep and retail areas, in lower cabinets in the food prep area, on the shelving and water heater in the rear storage area; open rodenticide was on the floor perimeters in the warewashing area and on the counter behind the beverage dispenser in the retail area; cleaning solutions was stored next to the pet food; the garbage grinder was not operating.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 15.