Employee's dirty fingernails, cat and mouse poop close Philly eateries

Cat and mouse poop found in the same location? I wonder who won that battle. My money is on the cat.

In this round of Clean Plates, Philadelphia food inspectors were busy citing restaurants for an employee’s dirty fingernails, leaky sinks, falling tiles and holes in walls. Between May 16 and May 31, 25 facilities were closed for various violations.

Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

New Ocean Chinese Restaurant

1128 E Luzerne St.

14 violations, 1 serious

Mouse droppings were found along floor perimeter in the food preparation area; live roaches were in the handwash sink and on glue traps in the food preparation area; fly strips were installed above food preparation areas; the front exterior door was left open without proper screening to protect against the entry of pests; equipment was being stored in the handwash sink; there was rusted shelving in the walk-in cooler; an accumulation of grease/residue was found on exterior surfaces of food equipment; the ceiling above the walk-in cooler was not in good repair; the interior surfaces of refrigeration and freezer units had accumulated debris, residue and frost; the walk-in cooler shelves and the lids for bulk food ingredient containers all needed to be cleaned.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 31.

18th Street Food

1801 W Ontario St.

11 violations, 2 serious

The food facility did not have a handwash sink conveniently located in the water ice service area; the grinder was not functional; the Sharp microwave oven, Kenmore chest freezer, a refrigeration unit, and toaster in the food prep area were not approved for commercial use; there was ice accumulation in the food prep area chest freezer and water ice freezer; improperly sealed holes were found in floor wall junctions in retail and food prep areas; the person in charge stated that they did not have access to the location of the water meter in basement area and was unable to verify if facility water main inlet line has a backflow prevention device installed; there were chipped/damaged floor tiles in the retail and food prep areas.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 31.

Real Guerrerense

1143 S 9th St.

13 violations, 4 serious

There was no hot water in the employee restroom; a food safety certified person was not present; there were no paper towels or soap at the handwash sink in the restroom area; hand soap was not available it the warewashing area; consumers were dining in facility but there was no handwashing sink available for their use; the floor in the restroom was not in good repair; there was an open hole around the toilet; maintenance tools were found on the floor instead of utility rack.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 30.

Julenia Food Market

601 W Norris St.

16 violations, 4 serious

There were three bottles of expired baby juice; a spoon was stored in stagnant water; cheeses and deli meats that were opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the dates in which they were opened; mouse droppings were found around the floor perimeters of the retail and basement area and on shelves in retail area; a person in charge was not present; there was no paper towels at the hand washing sink in the restroom; there was dust accumulation on the fire suppression system pipes and the exhaust hood filters located above the frying equipment in the food preparation area; cardboard was being used as shelf liner; a pool of water was found in the basement area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 30.

Checkers

8001 Roosevelt Blvd.

17 violations, 5 serious

Hot water was not provided; frozen foods were not maintained in a frozen state in the two-door Traulson freezer; there was ice buildup in the walk-in freezer and reach-down hamburger freezer; there were exposed wires in the ceiling panel and the wall in back area; peeled ceiling tile observed near three-bay sink; there were small wall holes in prep area; the handwashing sink in kitchen leaked at drain line onto electric cord and floor; a general cleaning of the premises and equipment including the floors stained walls observed behind soda syrups and throughout prep area, stained ceiling vents, the person in charge did not assure that a certified food handler was present at all times of operations.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 30.

Federal Food Market

1946 Federal St.

15 violations, 4 serious

A glass jar was catching leak under the three-basin sink; the prep area hand sink blocked by trash can and food tray; there were expired cheeses including grated Cotija, Queso De Bola, tropical cheese and Queso De Freir found in the open face cold unit; unapproved ceiling tiles observed in prep area; falling ceiling tiles found in the retail area; a person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 30.

RetroFitness

2524 Welsh Rd.

3 violations, 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present; dusty vents were found in toilet rooms; cleaning equipment was found on flooring.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 25.

Jackie Chan’s Restaurant

4226 Lancaster Ave.

20 violations, 9 serious

Mouse droppings were found on top of cold holding unit in food prep area, along floor perimeter and under equipment throughout establishment; an insect control device located on same table as rice cooker area had potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; an unknown container was used to scoop fried rice; a cleaning of all equipment, fryers, wok, was needed due to heavy amounts of food debris and grease accumulation; a general cleaning was needed, under and behind equipment; the food safety person was not present; an employee did not wash hands between changing tasks as required; old food residue, dishes and utensils were found in the handwash sink; employee medicines and personal hygiene products were stored in the food prep area on cold holding unit, and were not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 25.

Adrian Grocery

3862 N. Sydenham

6 violations, none serious

There was no food prep sink with indirect drain connection, the facility needed to install a minimum of 40 gallons hot water heater and install a grease trap; rusty shelvings was found in a retail area refrigeration unit; a non-operational walk-in cooler was being used for dry food storage; there were holes, gaps and pipe penetrations in walls, floors and ceilings that were not properly sealed in retail, kitchen food prep, rear storage and basement areas.

The Cease Operations Order issued on May 15 to discontinue food operations was to remain in effect until the violations were addressed. Inspected May 25.

Hong Heng Restaurant

4201 Ogden St.

10 violations, 4 serious

Mice feces found on and along rice cooker, behind all equipment, and on food storage shelves; ice cream observed uncovered in freezers; walls in the storage area had an accumulation of dirt, dust, and static grease; chicken was not held at proper temperatures; a general cleaning and sanitizing was needed throughout including the floors, under and behind all equipment; moist wiping cloths observed lying on cutting board and not stored in sanitizing solution.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 24.

Yamitsuki

1028 Arch St.

22 violations, 6 serious

Several dead rats and mice were observed in the basement; there were insects around and on the dead rodents; rat droppings were found on the basement floor; two dead roaches were observed in the rear storage area; several packages of open rodent bait were in the basement; the establishment was preparing sushi without maintaining proper logs; there were no rice pH logs for the month of May; the sushi chef was unable to properly calibrate the pH meter at time of inspection; cigarettes butts were found on the floor in the basement during the inspection; the handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by a piece of wood and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was no soap at the handwash sink in the warewash area; pink slime was found on the interior of the ice machine bin in the rear storage area; the front door in the food facility was open and did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; the person in charge of premises has not posted the appropriate warning signs regarding the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages during pregnancy; there was an accumulation of debris in the utility mop sink; the hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours.Inspected May 24.

Reyes Supermarket

2637 W. Lehigh Ave.

20 violations, 5 serious

Deli meats, cheese, raw chicken and cut vegetables were not held at proper temperatures; there were damaged gaskets on the chest freezer door; the door of a chest freezer door in the food prep area was taped; the faucet for the three-basin sink was leaking; an unapproved toaster was found in the food prep area; there was a broken light fixture observed under the hood; ice had accumulated on chest freezers throughout the food facility; plastic crates, which are not smooth and easily cleanable, were being used to elevate food and beverages in retail area; the food grinder was not operational; water had pooled on floor of men’s toilet room due to toilet leak; the step leading to basement area were in disrepair; the wall in women’s toilet room was in disrepair; several utility pipes were not properly sealed.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 24.

Banjara Indian Restaurant

8705 Germantown Ave.

30 violations, 9 serious

Handwashing sink in the food prep area did not have running water; the facility was prepping food outside of the facility; there was stagnant water and food debris inside the prep refrigeration units and walk-in cooler; mouse droppings were found throughout the facility including on the floors in the food prep area and utility closet, on the cloth linings on shelving in the food prep area, and on a tray on the stove; several uncovered foods observed in the food prep area, refrigerators, prep units, freezer, and walk-in cooler; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including chicken, lamb, and shank, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the prep unit, were not date marked; preset tableware was not covered, wrapped, or otherwise protected from contamination; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; a food safety certified person was not present during the inspection;

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 23.

New Mandarin House

6351 Germantown Ave.

22 violations, 7 serious

Mouse droppings were found on shelving in the basement; an employee was eating food in the food prep area; an employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure, they were seen washing their hands with disposable plastic gloves on and were not using soap; a food safety certified person was not present during the inspection, their certificate had expired; several food items including ice cream, rice, chicken, and bean sprouts were found uncovered on shelving in the warewashing area, walk-in cooler, and chest freezer; a container of gravy was stored inside of a cooked rice in the rice cooker; grease was found on the exhaust hood filters.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 22.

I & S #2

7100 Louise St.

The establishment was operating without running water.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 22.

Jacky Chan Inc

19 S 60th St.

1 violation, 1 serious

There was no food safety certified person present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 22.

National Variety Store

4673 Frankford Ave.

10 violations, 2 serious

The facility was in operation without a food license; a food safety certified person was not present for coffee and water ice operation; the facility lacked a three-compartment warewashing sink to wash, rinse, and sanitize coffee and water ice equipment; interior surfaces in refrigeration units were in need of cleaning; ceiling was in need of repair in the restroom; a lidded trashcan is needed in the restroom; thermometers were not found in each refrigeration unit.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 22.

Fiorino

3572 Indian Queen Lane

22 violations, 11 serious

A food employee’s fingernails were visibly unclean; several food employees were touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands; cookies on baking sheets were cooling outside over the trash area; several food items including mussels, spinach, heavy cream, scallops, shrimp, calamari, broccoli rabe, and cheese were not stored at proper temperatures; employees were not aware of how to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes and utensils; the facility did not have a food safety certified person; employees were eating in the food prep area as evidenced by partially consumed food that was found; there was no splash guard between the sanitize basin of the warewashing sink and the stove; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 21.

Torres Grocery

2401 N 17th St.

19 violations, 3 serious

Basement floor needs to be cleaned and disinfected after cat and mouse feces were found; the condensate line in the deli case was draining into an old pickle jar directly next to display case; plastic was wrapped around the hot water nozzle of the three-basin sink to keep from leaking; there was a leak at the handsink in the prep area; the inside of all refrigeration units needed to be cleaned because of dirt and debris that were found; all floors, walls, and ceilings were needed to be cleaned; the exhaust hood needed to be cleaned because of a heavy accumulation of grease.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 21.

Checker’s Restaurant

4322 Market St.

8 violations, 1 serious

Mouse feces found underneath the shelves in the rear storage area, through the perimeter at the front of the cash register areas, by the fountain drink tubing, and under the soda syrup shelf at the back door area; the food preparation sink was being used to wash hands; surfaces of refrigerators and freezers are in need of cleaning; walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer had food debris and spills on the floors; grime and other unclean substances found behind and around the toilet bowl in the customer toilet room; general cleaning was needed throughout the facility; the area around the deep fryers was in need of specific cleaning; the menu board was labeled with the calories of food items, however it did not have the statement “Additional Nutritional Data Available Upon Request” posted.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 17.

Tasties Soul Food

5241 Germantown Ave.

20 violations, 8 serious

Mouse droppings found throughout the facility including observed along the floor perimeters in the food prep area and storage closet; raw fish was being improperly thawed in standing water; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including chicken, gravy, collard greens, turkey wings, and potato salad that were prepared in the facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerators and prep area, were not date marked; trash area observed unkempt; trash bags, containers, and boxes not observed in approved trash receptacles; Food splatter and debris observed on the floors and walls in the food prep and warewashing areas; waffle mix that contained milk was not held at proper temperatures; sweet potatoes were not reheated to the proper temperature; there was old food residue in the handwash sink in the food prep area; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 17.

Pete’s Lunch

1937 MacDade Ave.

7 violations, 4 serious

There was no water; an employee did not follow proper handwashing procedures; there was no handwash sink on the truck; a person in charge was not present during all hours of operation.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 16.

Little Caesars

5901 Lancaster Ave.

8 violations, 2 serious

Visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity found throughout the facility; mice droppings were found in the warewash area, pizza trays, prep table, by the side of the walk-in cooler and every corner in the prep area; the food safety certified person was not present at time of inspection; moist wiping cloths were lying on prep table and not stored in sanitizing solution; dusty vents were found in the front area; defective light bulbs were in the front area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected May 16.

Delgado Mini Market Inc

2968 N Stillman St.

20 violations, 4 serious

Mouse droppings and dirt were found along floor perimeters in the basement area and on shelving; front and basement outer openings in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; doors were open during inspection; there was peeling paint on the food prep area ceiling; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area; damaged floors, walls, and ceiling found throughout basement area; static dust accumulation was on the air conditioning unit fan cover; lights in the hot holding case in retail area were not shielded from breakage.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 16.

Venango Grocery

3600 N 7th St.

19 violations, 6 serious

A cat was running around in the food facility; an employee was seen touching cheese with their bare hands; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; there were gaps under the front entrance door, a defective door sweep was found; this outer opening in the food facility does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there was debris accumulation on the bottom of retail area shelvings by the cat food section and by the ice cream freezer; there were old mouse droppings by the floor perimeters of the rear storage area and underneath shelvings in retail area aisle; cluttered, unnecessary items and debris accumulation was found in general floor perimeters of the basement area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected May 15.