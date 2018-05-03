Dog treats on cutting board, tobacco water pipe on shelf close Philly eateries

What were dog treats doing on a restaurant cutting board?

In this round of Clean Plates, a tobacco water pipe with residue in it, “potentially hazardous pudding pastries” and, of course, dead mice kept Philadelphia food inspectors busy as they temporarily closed 39 facilities between April 15 and April 30 for various violations.

Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

Top of the Hill Cafe

184 E Evergreen Ave.

12 violations, 3 serious

There were mouse feces in the facility; the side/rear outer opening in the establishment were open and not protecting against the entry of insects; uncovered meats and cheeses were found inside the refrigerator under the prep unit; employees donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash; baked goods and soups in the counter area and refrigerator were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; an exhaust hood system was required over convection oven.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 30.

Snyder Retail

1849 S 12th St.

9 violations; none serious

Mouse feces were found on the floor and shelves in retail, storage, and basement areas; there was a defective hot water heater and no hot water distribution at the hand washing sink in the toilet room; there was no back flow prevention device on the main water line in basement and no mop sink inside the establishment; the toilet and sink were not clean; debris, mouse feces, and dust were found along floor perimeters in the retail, rear storage, and basement areas. Trash, old and unused items were found in the basement.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 30.

Blue Grocery

4669 G St.

17 violations, 4 serious

Spoiled food items including peppers and mayo were found in the bottom of the deli case; accumulated and encrusted food residue was found on the slicer surfaces, which is not being disassembled, washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours; potentially hazardous pudding pastries labelled as “keep refrigerated” were stored at room temperature in the retail area; interior surfaces, openings of some equipment and the retail shelves were in need of cleaning due to accumulated residue and mouse feces; there was severe floor and ceiling damage throughout; a domestic microwave was found in the retail area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours.. Inspected April 27.

Las Primas

5562 Chancellor St.

18 violations, 7 serious

There was a dead mouse on the basement floor; the food safety certified person could not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne illnesses; uncovered food including burgers and steaks were found in the chest freezer; food including cheese and eggs were held at improper temperatures; fresh and old mice feces were found on the table at self-serve coffee station, on the beverage rack, chip rack and shelving in retail area and on the floors throughout the facility; there was a leak in the pipe under the ware washing sink; there was stagnant water from catch-basin on the basement floor.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 27.

YMG Supermarket

6400 Stenton Ave.

15 violations; 4 serious

The facility was unable to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes and utensils; there were severe leaks from all compartments of the ware washing sink; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours; the coffee machine in the front retail area lacked a back flow prevention device on the waterline; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the establishments licensee and operation changes require submission of a Plan Review Application.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 25.

Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant

8919 Ridge Ave.

20 violations, 8 serious

The hand wash sinks in the bar, waitstaff, and kitchen areas were blocked by dishes and towels and not accessible at all times for employee use; a sign or poster was not displayed at the hand wash sink in the waitstaff and sushi prep areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; there was no soap available at the kitchen hand sink; uncovered foods were found in the walk-in refrigerator and kitchen areas; ware wash and hand sinks contained food debris; bulk bags were found open and not securely closed when not in use; food including shrimp and chicken were not held at proper temperatures; the facility did not have an available written copy of the variance procedure for sushi preparation that was submitted and approved by the Department.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue sushi preparation until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 25.

Tashia’s Cocktail & Cuisine

1641 W Hunting Park Ave.

1 violation. 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 25.

Family Dollar Store #6659

5800 Woodland Ave.

8 violations; 2 serious

Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items – some without labels – were in the canned pet food aisle of the retail section; there was an opened box of Kool-Aid in the juice aisle; a jar of cherry jam had an adulterated seal and jam residue on the exterior surface; mice feces were found in the back room storage area on top of storage bins, next to and behind the shelf, underneath the small candy section near the cash register, in a glue board behind the soda refrigeration unit next to the front door, and in the corner next to the baby diapers; spilled juice was found on ice tray packaging in the juice aisle; there was food debris on the floors and under shelves in the retail and back areas; dust and unclean shelves were found throughout the retail area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 25.

Fred’s Water Ice

6053 Elmwwood Ave.

8 violations, 4 serious

Hot dogs were not held at the proper temperature; there was old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink; a person in charge was not present; there was a freezers between the buildings; old mouse feces was found between equipment on top of cooler; a thorough cleaning was needed around the equipment; the air conditioner vent had a build-up of dust.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 25.

Nest Chestnut Hill

10 W Gravers Lane

8 violations, 5 serious

There was no hot water; a severe clog was found in the food prep sink, the catch basin was overflowing; microwave cavities had food debris on the surfaces; cooked bacon, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the prep unit, was not date marked; the facility lacked an adequate amount of sink stoppers to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes and utensils; the food safety certified person was not present during the inspection.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 25.

Mezzanine

17 E Price St.

23 violations, 6 serious

There was expired milk and molded cheese in the refrigerator in the food prep area; there were mouse droppings on the prep table in the food prep area; flies were found throughout the facility; there was no hot water available at the hand wash sink in the 3rd floor restroom; there was a severe leak from the drainpipe under the hand washing sinks in the first floor front and second floor bar areas; the garbage grinder was not operating; soap and paper towels were not available at any of the hand washing sinks throughout the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 24.

Slack’s Hoagie Shack

2499 Aramingo Ave.

35 violations, 10 serious

Mouse droppings were found throughout the facility including on canned goods, and a prep table in the rear food preparation/ware wash room, on a box of black pepper packets and wrapped forks, on breads storage cart and trays storage cart, and on the old unused slicer in the rear food preparation area; the toilet in men’s restroom was clogged; the food safety certified person had no knowledge of reportable foodborne illnesses or proper hot holding temperature; the soap dispenser at grinder sink was empty; food including grilled onions, tomato sauce and cheese sauce were not held at proper temperatures; deli meats, cheeses and dressings and opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the walk-in cooler and refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; open rodenticide was found on the floor in dining area and ware wash area; the facility lacked a food preparation sink to wash raw vegetables and fruits; peeling paints was found on racks in walk-in cooler and above three-bay sink.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 24.

Trio’s Deli

2501 S 70th St.

19 violations, 7 serious

Mouse feces was found on food storage containers, on shelving, cubby holes, under shelving and equipment, wooden prep table/cutting board, and floor perimeters; the outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; insecticides or rodenticides in the chemical storage area were not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage; the gaskets on several cold holding units needed to be cleaned; a thorough cleaning was needed throughout, there was a heavy accumulation of grime observed on surfaces and mouse feces on floors, shelving and equipment.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours.Inspected April 24.

Kisso Sushi Bar

205 N 4th St.

17 violations, 4 serious

There was a tobacco water pipe with residue in it on a liquor shelf in the seating area; mouse droppings were found along the floor perimeter of the basement; both restrooms lack a self-closing door; a temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food was not available or readily accessible in the chest freezers and a cold-hold unit; a domestic rice cooker was found; there was a domestic Black and Decker toaster oven in the front service area; a person in charge was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 23.

The New Barber’s Hall & Sunshine Club

1402 W Oxford St.

20 violations, 4 serious

Mouse droppings were found on lower shelves of the rear kitchen, a bench and table in the basement, on a wiping cloth behind the first floor front bar, and on shelves of the second floor west bar; there were flies in the basement; silverware stored at the first floor front bar was not clean to sight; soap, paper towels, and hand washing reminder signs were not provided at several hand sinks; opened deli meats and cheeses, held for more than 48 hours, were not marked with the dates they were opened; the rear kitchen hand sink and prep sink were not sealed to the wall; gas cylinders in the basement by walk-in cooler were not secured; the second floor men’s restroom is missing an exhaust fan; the carpeted floor surfaces in bar areas were not smooth and easily cleanable; floor surface in the basement were not in good repair or easily cleanable.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 23.

Brian’s Seafood, LLC dba BSFD

1901 N 27th St.

15 violations, 4 serious

The hand sink in the restroom was inoperable; there was no sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; there was dirt and residue on the on all compartment sinks; soiled utensils were found in the prep area; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food in the rear storage area; a person in charge was not present; water from leak was dripping inside a bucket below the compartment sink; a hole was found on the wall in the restroom; there was peeling paint observed in the the rear storage area; the food establishment license and operation changes required the submission of a Change of Ownership Application.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 23.

Fat Jack’s BBQ

10090 Roosevelt Blvde.

15 violations, 7 serious

The hot water was turned off in the rear prep area; several foods were uncovered at time of inspection inside walk-in freezer unit; the ice machine was in need of cleaning; due to defective plumbing at the three-compartment sink and grease trap the facility cannot properly wash, rinse, and sanitize equipment; the garbage grinder was not operable at time of inspection; the gasket surrounding the door of the walk-in unit needs repair/replacement; soap and paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the front and rear prep areas; the front door was continuously open during time of inspection.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 23.

Lowber Getty # 67266

1060 E Mount Airy Ave.

10 violations, 4 serious

Mouse droppings were found along the floor perimeters in the retail area; chemicals were stored above pet food in the retail area; the floors in the retail area were not clean; there were water stained ceiling tiles and a missing tile in the ware washing area; the hand wash sink in the ware washing area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was debris on the retail area shelving; a food safety certified person was not present during the inspection.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 21.

Queen Express Pizza

8101 Stenton Ave.

27 violations, 8 serious

A dead mouse was found on the floor in the dining area; there were mouse droppings throughout the food prep area; stagnant wastewater was found on old equipment and floors in the basement; there was heavy grease accumulation and food debris on the floors under the cooking equipment; an employee was eating and drinking food in the food prep area; there were several uncovered foods observed in reach-in freezer, walk-in cooler, and refrigerators; containers of raw chicken were stored on top of another without a protective barrier like a container lid, plastic wrap, or aluminum foil; chemicals were stored above food equipment in the food prep/ slicer area; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the ware wash sink; soiled dishes observed on the floor in the ware washing area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 21.

Banjara Indian Restaurant

8705 Germantown Ave.

20 violations, 5 serious

The HVAC unit was draining into the hand washing sink; there were several uncovered foods in the food prep area, refrigerators, prep units, freezer, walk-in cooler, and in outdoor storage/prep area; there was food debris in the microwave cavities; the back door in the food prep area was open without a protective screen, and did not protected against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there were mouse droppings on shelving in the food prep area; a food safety certified person and a person in charge were not present; the hand wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a prep table and not accessible at all times for employee use; there rear storage area was cluttered with trash and old, unused equipment; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; there was an unapproved outdoor food prep and storage area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 20.

Pound Cake Heaven

1101 S 53rd St.

10 violations, 3 serious

Soap, and paper towels were missing at the hand wash sink and toilet room sink; there was visible physical evidence of rodent activity found in the toilet room cabinet sink; prepackaged cakes were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the floors, walls, and ceilings throughout the establishment were damaged; a general cleaning and organizing was needed; there was old mouse feces on floors in the rear of the store; debris, dirt, and dust were on the floors; a person in charge was present at the food facility.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 20.

Suh’s Sunny Seafood

6133 Woodland Ave.

10 violations, 4 serious

There were cobwebs and dust accumulation in the toilet room, debris and leaves from the outside in the back room storage area, dead cockroaches on glue traps under the radiator at the front of the store behind the display case, the walk-in freezer had food debris and particulate on its floor and a general cleaning and organizing was needed in the back room storage area; two canisters of pesticides were found; a hose was found latched in to the side of the sink leading to an empty ice machine that was not in use; dented and distressed canned items were on the shelves in the retail area; spilled seasoning was on the floor near the ware wash sink; there was peeling paint at window sill in the toilet room; there was damage and holes on the wall of the corridor leading to the back room.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 19.

Wynnefield Pizza

1819 N 54th St.

22 violations, 9 serious

Bacon was not held at the proper temperature; recently received steak was found unrefrigerated at food facility for an extended period of time; employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; sliced deli meats, cheese, and salads located in the walk-in box, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date it was opened; there was unnecessary clutter in the basement; there was visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity in the pizza prep area on bottom section of prep table; there was food debris and dirty gaskets in side the refrigerator; lettuce and mashed potatoes were uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 19.

Tasties Soul Food Restaurant

1214 N 52ND ST 19131

15 violations, 7 serious

Mouse droppings were found in the food prep area, walk-in cooler in the basement and basement area; there was grease and oil accumulation behind the cooking grill; an employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; the hot water tab at the hand wash sink in the restroom area was not working properly; a general cleaning was needed on the floor/wall perimeters in the kitchen and basement area to eliminate the mice droppings; there was food residue in compartments of the ware wash sinks that were not being cleaned and sanitized prior to use; a creme cheese cake, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the rear counter area, was not date marked.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 19.

Agape Community Outreach Child Care

1609 Wadsworth Ave.

13 violations, 2 serious

Three were mouse droppings in the ware wash area; there was an ice accumulation in the reach-in freezer units; grease had accumulated on the sides of cooking equipment; a buildup of static dust was found on the vent cover of the exhaust hood system; bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; there were no paper towels at the hand wash sink; a food safety certified person not present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 19.

Grand China Buffet

27 Franklin Mills Blvd.

27 violations, 11 serious

Water damaged/moldy flour was found with mouse feces on top of it; there was a heavy accumulation of mouse feces on pallets in the storage area, on the floor in electrical area, behind soda syrup and along floor perimeters throughout prep area; on top of cans, inside a box containing bags of tapioca pearls and bags of flour, on lower shelving with fruit and other foods, and observed on slicer on food prep table; there was encrusted food debris and grime on the hand sink handles; there were distressed and rusted cans, including apple pie filling, olives, soy sauce, bamboo shoots, cheese sauce and curry sauce were found on shelving in food storage area; uncovered raw chicken was found above vegetables and uncovered shellfish was found above pineapples in the refrigerator and walk-in boxes; pink slime was found on a plate in the ice machine; fish was held at an improper temperature; three was open bait in the food storage area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 18.

Baby Boss Pizzeria & Grill

4625 Princeton Ave.

26 violations, 6 serious

Raw meats were stored above ready-to-eat food including sauces and pepperoni in the refrigerator; meats and cut tomatoes in the sandwich prep unit were stored at improper temperatures; cooked bacon and pizza were stored at room temperature without an updated time log or record to monitor the 4-hour time limit; the floor and walls needed in the food prep area, along the front perimeters and rear storage room needed to be cleaned due to accumulated grease residue and mouse feces; a certified person was not on the premises; thermometers were not readily accessible in some refrigeration units and a probe thermometer was not available; the containers storing flour were not labelled with the name of the food; prepackaged desserts in the retail refrigerator were not labelled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; there was a leak at the pipe under the hand wash sink; the cutting board had deep scratches and discoloration.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 17.

Dollar General Store # 12067

1240 E. Erie Ave.

2 violations, none serious

There was a rat infestation in the rear storage area of the establishment; rat activity was observed on the floor, surfaces of equipment, and on boxes; mouse feces were observed in several locations of the rear storage area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 17.

Sam’s One Stop Shop

324 S 52nd St.

10 violations, 2 serious

The person in charge was not able to provide documentation that meats were from an approved source and were being packaged in an approved facility; fresh and old mice feces were found in the rear closet, on the floor in rear storage room and on shelves in retail area; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; rice was stored on bread crates and seasonings were stored in containers on the floor.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 17.

Jenaliz Food Market

2024 S 68th St.

15 violations, 6 serious

Power was shut off during the inspection by the electric company; hot water was not available at the hand wash sink in the food preparation area; there was expired baby food in the retail section; there were severely dented, swollen, distressed canned item observed in retail area; deli meats and cheeses did not have dates marking when they were opened; a garbage grinder was installed on a shallow wall mounted hand sink; a flat grill in the food preparation area did not have an exhaust hood and can not be used without one; the hot water handle of the hand sink was loose; lights in the food preparation area were not shielded from breakage.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 17.

K & L Store

2324 S 7th St

12 violations, 4 serious

Old and fresh mouse droppings were found in the retail area under and on shelves in the central part and in the basement area; an employee was eating food in the food preparation area; an employee washed their hands at the two-bay sink rather than the designated hand wash sink; a chest freezer in the kitchen area had a defective lid; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; the food safety certified person arrived about 40 minutes into inspection; the person in charge had not applied for a city issued Food Safety Certificate.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 17.

Barbosa Ricardo/Rio Brazilian Steak/V07030

3301 Market St

3 violations, 2 serious

The food safety person was not initially present; an employee did not follow proper hand washing procedure; there was no hot water on the truck.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 17.

Malyah Grocery

4669 G St.

22 violations, 8 serious

Mouse feces were under the storage shelf in the rear restroom area; there was severe floor and ceiling damage throughout; a certified person was not on the premises; cold water was not available at the hand wash sink; the faucet was defective; there was expired baby foods and juice for sale on the retail shelves and expired eggs for sale in the retail refrigerator; uncovered/spilled food was found in the front ice cream freezer; there was accumulated and encrusted food residue on the slicer surfaces; coffee equipment was found, the establishment is not approved to sell coffee, which requires a plan review and different license; defective/inadequate lighting was found in the retail area and restroom areas.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 17.

Newman’s Grill

5946 Germantown Ave.

16 violations, 5 serious

Mouse droppings, dust and debris were found on the floor perimeters throughout the basement and kitchen areas including under the prep table, equipment and refrigeration unit; an employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands; a designated food safety certified person was not present; grease and black residue were found on the food contact surfaces of the waffle maker; food residues and grime were found on the interior surfaces of the microwave in the kitchen area; there was static grease accumulation on the exhaust hood system; there were excess unused items observed in the basement that could be a potential sanctuary for vermin; the ceiling in the customer sitting area was damaged and has water stains; there was peeling paint in the rear customer sitting area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 17.

Good Taste Restaurant

1500 S 58th St.

12 violations, 6 serious

The person in charge willingly neglected a mouse infestation which included mice fecal matter present on the food preparation table, under equipment, inside the walk-in cooler, inside unused equipment, along facility interior perimeters, and on top of bulk containers; cigarettes, cigarette butts, ashtray were found on the grease collector in the wok station area; the hand wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by unused equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use; soap and paper towels not observed at the hand wash sink; several raw animal foods, including chicken, were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk in cooler; there was unused clutter found throughout the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 16.

Sugs Mobile Kitchen/ Brianna Cappo/ V03041

6700 Essington Ave.

6 violations, 3 serious

There were dog treats on the cutting board; a person in charge was not present at the food facility; the food truck did not have a commissary; the office of Food Protection had not received plans for this establishment.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 16.

Cappelli, Nicholas/Suburban Food Service/#000162/ROAMER

54 Conchester Rd.

8 violations, 6 serious

There was no water available at the hand wash sink; the facility did not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees; an employee could not name foodbourne illnesses and symptoms; an employee did not follow proper hand washing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; employees were seen donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; a person in charge was not present at the food facility; the hand wash sink was blocked by containers and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 16.

Farm House Grocery

2553 S 7th St.

12 violations, 1 serious

The inspection revealed a change of ownership; there were fresh and old mouse droppings found on the perimeter of floors throughout the facility, on all shelves in the sales area, on equipment, in a bag of rice and so on; a back flow prevention device was not installed on the water main pipe; there was water damaged ceiling tiles in the retail sales area; the floor tiles at rear of facility were in need of repairs; the hand wash sink in the toilet area was dirty to sight and touch; there was no sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the toilet area to remind food employees to wash their hands; the hand wash sink in the toilet area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; a domestic chest freezer was being used in the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected April 16.

Cafe Spice Express

1625 Chestnut St.

1 violaiton, 1 serious

A food safety certified person not present during inspection.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected April 16.