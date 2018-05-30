No, Ambien did not make Roseanne Barr a racist

At CHOP, two boys were diagnosed with brain death. Here's what that means

At CHOP, two boys were diagnosed with brain death. Here's what that means May 24

Tom Avril is a health and science reporter. A former math teacher and engineering major, he was hired in 1998, and previously covered environmental issues and New Jersey state government. Along with two colleagues, he was a finalist for a 2009 Pulitzer Prize in national reporting about how politics had tainted the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Roseanne,” which was canceled in response to her tweet.

Posting racist tweets is not listed as a possible side effect of taking the sleep drug Ambien.

But the official medication guide from drug maker Sanofi does warn of a risk of “more outgoing or aggressive behavior than normal.”

Does Roseanne Barr deserve any slack?

The comedian said the drug caused her to post the now-infamous tweet about Valerie Jarrett, the former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, which in turn led ABC to cancel the reboot of her TV show. Jarrett is African American, and Barr tweeted that Jarrett looked like the result if the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” (Both tweets were later deleted, though Barr’s apology remains online.)

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Sanofi, which has U.S. operations in Bridgewater, N.J., was quick to repudiate Barr’s claim that Ambien was to blame.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” company spokeswoman Ashleigh Koss said. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

The most common side effects associated with Ambien are “drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhea, grogginess or feeling as if you have been drugged,” the manufacturer says.

Other possible effects quoted on the product information include:

Getting out of bed while not being fully awake and do an activity that you do not know you are doing…

Abnormal thoughts and behavior. Symptoms include more outgoing or aggressive behavior than normal, confusion, agitation, hallucinations, worsening of depression, and suicidal thoughts or actions.

Memory loss, anxiety, severe allergic reactions.

The drug and its generic equivalent, zolpidem, also may have lingering effects the day after it is taken, according to a 2013 warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that was updated a few months ago.

The agency recommended that physicians consider prescribing lower doses of the sleep aid because enough of it can remain in the bloodstream the next day to impair activities that require alertness, such as driving.

“Patients with high levels of zolpidem can be impaired even if they feel fully awake,” the agency said.

In her tweet, the comedian did not specify whether she used a regular or extended-release form of the drug.