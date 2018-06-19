A gnawed bag of raw poultry, meat particles on the ceiling close Philly eateries

A gnawed bag of raw poultry with mouse feces on the package in a walk-in cooler is just gross. Knowing there could be meat particles on the ceiling will have me looking up from now on. And, the person in charge at another restaurant placed his hand inside a rice container after handling a container with mice droppings….ick.

There were more than a few brand names in this round of inspections including Starbucks, Chipotle, Pizza Hut, 7-Eleven and a Dollar Tree.

Between June 1 and June 14, Philadelphia food inspectors were busy citing 27 facilities for violations like shriveled potatoes, mold, expired food, dented cans and, of course, “visible evidence of rodent activity.”

Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.

A list of eateries that were closed follows:

JCruz Grocery Market

446 S 52nd St.

1 violation, 1 serious

Shriveled potatoes were found in the retail area; sausage, hotdogs and tuna salad had expired; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; fruit flies were found throughout store; mold was found on the ceiling in the rear storage room; old mouse droppings were found along perimeters of floor in food prep area; there was no handwashing sink located near the water ice station; chemicals were stored on the lower level of food prep table with food items and above or on the same shelf with pet foods; a food safety certified person could not demonstrate knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 14.

Lilai Chinese Restaurant

5609 Walnut St.

1 violation, 1 serious

A food safety certified person was not present.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 14.

7 Eleven-23335C

6101 Ridge Ave.

12 violations, 4 serious

Sausages and chicken tenders were not held at proper temperatures; there were mouse droppings and live mouse activity observed in the rear storage/warewashing area, droppings were on the shelving and water heater in the rear storage area; loose rodent bait was found along the floor perimeters in the warewashing area; the hand washing sink in the warewashing area was severely clogged; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code; the food safety certified person was not able to properly demonstrate how to wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes and utensils; paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the warewashing area and restroom; the garbage grinder was not operating; the toilet room floors were not clean.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 13.

59th Minimarket

2101 N 59th St.

12 violations, 5 serious

There was no hot water; a slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the prep area was empty; a general floor cleaning was needed along floor/wall junctures under equipment throughout the facility; the coving along the floor/wall junctures needed to be repaired; the lights in the prep area were not shielded from breakage.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 13.

Aramingo Crab House

2313 E. Venango St.

9 violations, 2 serious

A food safety certified person was not present; expired eggs were found in the refrigerator; the microwave and coffeemaker were not approved for use; the surfaces of equipment located in the food preparation area, the bottom interior surfaces of several refrigerator/freezer units, the air vent located in the restroom areas and the floor were in need of cleaning.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 12.

Dollar Tree #1655

700 E. Hunting Park Ave.

11 violations, 2 serious

There were mouse feces on shelves in aisles two, three and four; severely dented canned items were found in the retail area; chemicals were stored over top food items in the rear storage area; clutter in the rear storage area prevents adequate floor cleaning and provides harborage areas for pests; shelves in refrigeration units were in need of cleaning; there was an overflowing trash can in the men’s restroom; there were damaged ceiling tiles throughout the facility; there were gaps/holes around utility lines, damaged floor areas in the rear storage area and missing floor-wall base coving in some areas of the facility.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 12.

It’s A Small World Daycare and Preschool, Inc.

1500 N. Peach St.

14 violations, 7 serious

Expired milk was found in the refrigerator; food employees donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the handwash sink in the toddler area was blocked by the table top of the highchair and not accessible at all times for employee use; There were cracks in the floor tiles in the classroom; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval the facility does not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees; there were no sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentrations.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 12.

Target/Starbucks

4000 Monument Rd

7 violations, 2 serious

An employee did not follow proper hand washing procedure; soap and/or warm water were not used; there was no warm water available at handwashing sink at time of inspection in the Starbucks area; the water tank did not meet capacity in the Starbucks area; fresh mouse droppings found in the in the dry food storage area and in grocery area; expired milk found in refrigerator; shelving units in grocery area had dust, food debris, and dirt on them; lighting was inadequate in dry goods area.

For Starbucks: Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 11.

Chill on the Hill

5 E. Highland Ave.

9 violations, 3 serious

Soiled glue boards along the floor perimeter in the storage area had dead roaches on them; mouse droppings were found on the shelving under the front counter; uncovered frozen fruit was in the reach-in freezer; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the warewashing area; a food safety certified person was not present; food debris was found along the floor perimeters in the storage area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 11.

Cafe Soleil

3535 Market St.

9 violations, 3 serious

Sandwiches, fruit salad, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, was not date marked; prepackaged pastries and cakes were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; a food safety person was not present; an adequate number of approved sink stoppers were not provided for the proper operation of the manual warewashing sink; there was no splashguard provided in between handsink and the area where food contact surfaces were stored; an unapproved blender, microwave, toaster, were in use.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 11.

Sam Mini Mart (LLC)

5243 Rising Sun Ave.

18 violations, 6 serious

Open poison was found in the retail area; mouse droppings were in the retail and rear storage areas; there was no hot water; toilet tissue was not provided in the toilet room located behind the chest freezer; soap and paper towels were not provided at the handwash sink in the warewashing area; there were damaged floor tiles behind the service counter; water stained ceiling tiles were found throughout the facility; the food safety certified person was not present when inspector arrived; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 8.

Stacey’s Pizza and Wings

2 N. 42nd St.

19 violations, 9 serious

Components of the pizza oven had an accumulation of food debris; pizza, marinara sauce, sausage, tomatoes and pepperoni were not held at proper temperatures; tuna salad and deli meat held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked; food employees donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash; sauces and bacon were found uncovered inside refrigeration units; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; an employee was drinking out of an open container; a floor cleaning was needed in rear food prep area, and inside walk-in cooler; hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 8.

Meeks Treats

1633 Orthodox St.

29 violations, 6 serious

This establishment is in operation without a food license; there were fruit flies by the handwash sink in the food preparation area; the window screen was not in good repair and did not protect against the entry of pests; the shelf in the food preparation area was in need of cleaning; lights in the food preparation area did not have protective shield covers; the basement and food prep area needed cleaning because some residue and debris were found; pre-packaged foods were found without records to show they were obtained from an approved source; desserts and cut fruit in the refrigerators were not date marked to show when they were prepared; ambient thermometers were not observed in the refrigeration units; a food preparation sink, with an indirect waste drain is required for washing/preparing fruits and vegetables; the food preparation of fruit must be discontinued until the sink is installed.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 8.

The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia Inc Walnut Lane GC

800 Walnut Lane

19 violations, 6 serious

There were mouse droppings on floor perimeters in the food prep and storage areas including beside the refrigeration units; the hot water heater in the rear storage area contained dust, debris and mouse droppings; a food safety certified person was not present during the inspection; the facility did not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for employees; brown residue was found on the interior of the ice machine bin; there were no stoppers readily available for use at the warewash sink to enable immersion of dishes, utensils and equipment for sanitizing; the dumpsters were open rather than closed.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 7.

Chipotle

3400 Lancaster Ave.

3 violations, 1 serious

There was visible physical evidence of insect activity with multiple clusters of drain flies observed in warewashing area and food prep area; the sanitizer water was cloudy and had food particles; the single use food containers were not properly inverted.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 7.

Lychee87, Inc.

12 N 60th St. 19139

1 violation, 1 serious

The person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 7.

Pizza Hut

33 S 40th St.

1 violation, 1 serious

A person with a verified Food Safety Certificate was not present when the inspector arrived.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 6.

Ocean House Restaurant

2101 Gould St.

18 violations, 7 serious

The person in charge placed his hand inside a rice container after handling a container with mice droppings; mice droppings were found inside the rice bag, on top of shortener bottles, in the basement, the shelves of the basement, on top of containers, food contact surfaces, under the preparation sink, under the three compartment sink, behind the rude cooker and wok station; chipped paint was found inside a rice container; raw shrimp was not being thawed correctly; grease accumulation was found in the exhaust hood, under the cooking station, between the fryers and on top of the cooking area; hot water was not available in the toilet room sink; there was clutter throughout the facility, especially in the basement; a food employee did not follow proper hand wash procedures and wash hands between changing tasks.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 6.

Golden Crust Pizza

7155 Germantown Ave.

16 violations, 8 serious

Dead mice were found under the equipment in the food prep and first floor storage areas; mouse droppings were found on the floors, behind and under equipment, on shelving under front counter, food prep area, and in the basement; pizza toppings including diced tomatoes, spinach, and tomato sauce were not held at proper temperatures; the pizza prep unit was not maintaining food at proper temperatures; cooked lasagna and sliced deli meats, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in coolers, were not date marked; an employee’s medicines were stored in a food prep area; the food safety certified person was not initially present; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 6.

Fezziwig’s Philadelphia

17 N 3rd. St.

3 violations, 2 serious

A food safety certified person was not present; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the front service area was empty; there was a hole in the basement wall in the warewash area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 6.

Essie’s Pizza & Steaks

407 E Penn St.

1 violations, 1 serious

Food safety certified person was not present upon arrival.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 5.

Rittenhouse Pizza

132 S 20th St.

1 violation, 1 serious

The person in charge was not present at the food facility at start of inspection.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 5.

Newman’s Grill

5946 Germantown Ave.

12 violations, 4 serious

There is a lack of hot water at all of the handwash sinks; an employee was washing dishes in the handwash sink in the kitchen area; mouse droppings were found in the basement, under the front service counter and between furniture in customer sitting area; static grease accumulation found on the exhaust hood system; there was general dust and debris in cabinets in rear customer sitting area; peeling paint observed in rear customer sitting area.

Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected June 5.

1st Oriental Market III

2842 Saint Vincent

21 violations, 5 serious

There was a gnawed bag of raw poultry in walk-in cooler with mouse feces on package; meat particles were found on the ceiling above the bandsaws; spoiled lemons were found in the retail area; dark mouse feces was found on floor & shelving in walk-in coolers in meat & produce, on floor perimeter in meat prep room, back warehouse area, along wall in front of produce area & shoe closet next to seafood area, on lower food shelving in retail aisles four and five; fish was soaking/being prepped in the three-bay ware washing sink; sinks throughout the facility were not properly sealed to walls; a splash guard was not properly sealed to the adjoining handwash sink in the seafood preparation area; cutting boards in seafood area are scored/not in good repair; a toilet seat in women’s customer restroom was not in good repair; an over-filled dumpster was uncovered and attracting flies to the area; a cleaning was needed for the fish tanks and plastic air curtain in seafood area to remove mold/mildew as well as the cashier area, walk-in coolers, wood pallets and all shelving to remove mouse feces.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 5.

Founded Coffee and Pizza

3300 Henry Ave. Frnt #5

10 violations, 3 serious

There were mouse droppings on the floor in the kitchen pantry, on kitchen shelves, and on the floor and shelves in the electric closet; there were flies and roaches in the food prep and coffee areas; there was a clogged drain line under the counter in the coffee area and water was collecting in a bucket; pizza sauce, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerators, was not date marked; there were opening around the utility lines in the electric closet; the damaged floor covering in the dining area near the counter could be a tripping hazard; the slicer had an accumulation of dried food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was no hot water at the dump sink in the coffee prep area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours.Inspected June 5.

Wayne Food Market and Deli

4352 Wayne Ave.

11 violations, 4 serious

There was a live mouse in the facility; mouse droppings were found in the retail area shelving, walk-in cooler shelving, rear storage area shelving and in the basement area; uncovered hamburgers and steak were in the rear storage area chest freezer; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat deli meats and cheese, located in the deli display case, was not marked with the date it was opened; ice and food debris accumulation was in the ice cream chest freezer; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor in the retail area and walk-in cooler; a food safety certified person was not present.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 4.

All The Way Live

6108 Germantown Ave.

10 violations, 2 serious

Mouse droppings were found on floor perimeters behind and under equipment in the kitchen, on top of cove base and on an outlet in the kitchen area; flies found throughout the facility; an employee’s open beverage container was found in a food preparation area; food was held at improper temperatures; the trash can was stored on a gravel rather than a smooth surface; the wall surfaces in the storage areas were damaged; there was a gap between the floor and the wall in the side storage area.

Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected June 1.