For this new runner, the Broad Street Run was an emotional experience

Brandon T. Harden is a staff writer at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. He writes about the brillance of black culture in Philadelphia. Before his time in Philadelphia, he was the managing editor of Blavity, a media and tech company targeted towards the interest of black millennials.

The night before the Broad Street Run was the most nerve-racking night I’ve ever experienced. Even though I had been training, there was a little voice in my head begging me to not go through with it. Would I faint from exhaustion or dehydration? Would I trip over my shoelaces? I somehow convinced myself that I wasn’t capable of finishing a 10-mile race.

Back in February, I set a goal to follow the Inquirer’s 15-week beginner training plan, leading up to this year’s Broad Street Run. I was intimidated by the daunting 10-mile course, but with consistent training, advice from colleagues, and a determined mind, I completed my training.

On the day of the run, I woke up in high spirits. My mother and sister traveled to Philly from Houston to support me. Since I only get to see my family once or twice a year, having a piece of home was paramount to being emotionally sound. My mom, who has run long-distance races before, reminded me, in a way that only a mother could, to “run my own race.”

As I waited at the starting line, I chanted this mantra to myself. My palms were sweaty with anticipation, small beads of sweat rolled down my forehead as I completed my warm-up stretch.

Then I heard the horn blaring. We were off. Forty thousand runners made their way down Broad Street, under a pleasant overcast sky and a light breeze — the weather couldn’t have been more appropriate.

As I moved one foot in front of the other at a modest pace, I took in the crowd of supporters that lined the course. I passed Temple University’s marching band, who played a cheerful chorus as runners passed. People found creative ways to keep runners supported, like one young lady whose poster read, “Stop Running? Ain’t nobody got time for that!” and another that read, “Keep running, Dementors are behind you.”

With all the wonderful distractions, the first three miles flew by. Why couldn’t training be this easy?

I felt a high point around City Hall at mile six. Drum circles beat their instruments as if their lives depended on it. Dancers were in step. It was incredible to see strangers go out of their way to cheer in solidarity with runners.

By the mile eight, I started to feel a nagging pain in my feet. Every step became harder. Suddenly I had to really dig deep to carry on so I allowed the crowd to carry me. At that point, every cheer mattered. Every high-five. Every funny sign. Every person yelling, “you got this.”

Although I was in pain, I high-fived every kid I could. I gave a fist pump to every person who reminded me that I could and would finish the race. Mile nine came and went, then, finally, I could see the finish line, which gave me such a boost of energy. I heard, “Go Brandon!” and I looked over to see my little sister in the crowds.

I anticipated this experience to be a grueling physical feat. I even anticipated having to train my mind to keep my body moving. What I didn’t anticipate was the enormous amount of local support down the 10-mile stretch.

It’s a time when Philadelphians come together to support each other. On the day of the race, no political, financial or social barriers were in place to keep people divided. I felt in sync with the Philadelphia community like never before. And that’s what makes the Broad Street Run so magical.

Running 10 miles is easily one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ll be running next year.