Broad Street Run: Street closures, SEPTA and parking details

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is happening Sunday and may affect you whether you’ve been training for it or not.

The annual 10-mile race is set to start at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia’s Logan section at 8 a.m., and end hours later at the Navy Yard. It will draw about 40,000 runners and thousands more spectators, so here’s everything you’ll need to know about getting around the city Sunday:

STREET CLOSURES

Closing at 4 a.m: Broad Street from Olney to Windrim Avenues.

Closing at 7 a.m.: Broad from Windrim to Erie Avenues.

Closing at 7:30 a.m.: Broad from Erie to the Navy Yard.

The route will be reopened as soon at the street sweepers are done behind the runners, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Broad Street is expected to reopen in its entirety, with the exception of parts inside the Navy Yard, around 11:30 a.m.

SEPTA

Subway

Registered runners can ride the Broad Street Line free on Sunday until 9 a.m. as long as they present their bibs.

Ten additional express trains will depart AT&T Station starting around 4 a.m., making stops at Olney and Fern Rock Transportation Centers.

Buses

Bus Route 16 will be detoured from 4 until 7:30 a.m.

Bus Routes 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124/125, G, J, H, XH, and R will experience delays from 7:30 a.m. until the end of the race. Buses will also replace the Route 15 trolleys traveling along Girard Avenue. More specific detour information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

Parking

The Philadelphia Parking Authority recommends a number of parking garages close to Broad Street, including the Family Courthouse Garage, Autopark at Jefferson, Gateway Parking Garage, Parkade on 8th, and Autopark at Gallery Mall. Rates range from $7 to $16.

