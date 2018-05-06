Broad Street Run 2018 - live updates

The start of the 2017 Broad Street Run.

The 39th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run takes place Sunday at 8 a.m.

Runners will start the race at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue, near Central High School. The 10-mile run continues down Broad Street, passing through Temple University’s campus, City Hall, South Philadelphia and the sports complexes before ending in the Navy Yard.

Last year’s male winner, Dominic Korir, of White Plains, Md., finished in 45 minutes, 35 seconds. Patrick Richie, who has finished first among local runners in the Philadelphia Marathon the last two years, also took the same honor last May with a time of 49:43.12. Askale Merachi of Bronx, N.Y., was the first female to finish last year with a time of 53:48.19. Margaret Vido crossed the finish line as the first Philadelphia-area woman at 56:55.72.

Some rain is in for the forecast for Sunday, with a high of 65 degrees. Here’s what you need to know about road closures and SEPTA service. Follow along here for live coverage of the 2018 Broad Street Run, with updates from reporters Corey Sharp and Mari A. Schaefer.