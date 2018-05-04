Broad Street 10-mile run is set for Sunday at 8 a.m.

The weather forecast for Sunday calls for rain, but that is unlikely to dampen the spirits of those set to race in the 39th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

Here is a look at the 10-mile race:

The course. The 10-mile course starts at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue. The warm-up area is the Central High School athletic field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue. The finish line is a quarter mile inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard at the end of Broad Street in South Philadelphia. Start time is 8 a.m.

Bib info. You must wear your official competitor’s number on the front of your shirt.

Keep it moving. Organizers said that all participants are expected to run at a pace of under 15 minutes per mile to allow Broad Street to be reopened in a timely manner. All runners not keeping that pace will be directed to the sidewalks.

Stay hydrated. Water will be available, and Gatorade will be provided at the 2.2-, 6.3-, 7.8- and 8.5-mile water stations and at the finish. Gatorade will be in bright green cups on the first tables of each station on both sides of the street. Bottled water will be available at the finish line.

Course records. Men: 2007, Patrick Cheruiyot, 45 minutes, 14 seconds; Women: 1999, Catherine Ndereba, 53:07.

Who benefits? The American Cancer Society benefits through the runners’ donations and pledges.

Spectator’s guide: Here’s everything you need to know as a viewer, from the best brunch spots near the course to where you can park.

Race info

For more information. Go to www.broadstreetrun.com