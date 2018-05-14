Melania Trump treated for benign kidney condition at Walter Reed

Need cancer surgery in Pennsylvania? New online tool can help with the decision

Need cancer surgery in Pennsylvania? New online tool can help with the decision May 2

Marie McCullough covers health and medicine , with a special focus on cancer and women's health issues.

In this May 7 photo, First Lady Melania Trump speaks on her Be Well initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition Monday morning, the White House said in a statement.

Trump, 48, underwent an embolization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The minimally invasive procedure involves injecting tiny pieces of a special material through a catheter into one or more kidney vessels to cut off part of the blood supply.

“The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” her office said.

Jerry McCauley, chief of nephrology at Thomas Jefferson University, said two relatively common kidney conditions can be diagnosed with imaging and treated with embolization: a vascular malformation or a benign mass called angiomyolipoma.

Without treatment, vascular malformations can bleed abruptly and become life-threatening, while angiomyolipomas can grow, causing pain and bleeding, explained McCauley, who is not involved in the first lady’s medical care.

Embolization generally has little or no effect on the kidney function of otherwise healthy people, he said.

The first lady was last seen in public with her husband on Thursday when they greeted three Americans who were released from North Korea. The president, who remained at the White House during the procedure, tweeted that he was going to visit her around 5 p.m.

Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

A week ago, she unveiled her formal platform, Be Best, focused on opioid addiction and two other initiatives.

.@SecondLady & I are relieved that our dear friend @FLOTUS’ medical procedure was successful & are praying for her swift recovery. Grateful to the great medical team at @WRBethesda, & look forward to her full recovery & return to work on behalf of America’s children #GetWellSoon! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 14, 2018

Her office said she would likely remain at Walter Reed “for the duration of the week.”

McCauley said most patients go home within a couple of days from an embolization, “but maybe there is an abundance of caution with the first lady.”