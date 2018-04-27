Medical Mystery: Why did young girl suffer from 'smoker's cough'?

Mimi Shea (left) with her cousin Katie Laitusis. Shea, 13, has had lifelong respiratory problems but has only recently begun receiving effective treatment.

Why does she keep coughing, Eva Shea wondered about her daughter Mimi. And why did the preschooler sound as though she had a two-pack-a-day cigarette habit?

Over the years, Shea had asked about the wet cough during frequent visits to the pediatrician and specialists across Northern Virginia. Although doctors sometimes seemed concerned, many were reassuring. Kids get frequent respiratory infections, it doesn’t bother her, nothing showed up on tests, they variously told Shea.

But Shea, who also has two older daughters, one of whom has asthma, said she “always had a nagging feeling that something was not right.”

From the moment she was born in August 2004 at Inova Alexandria Hospital, Mimi had had trouble breathing. Delivered by Caesarean section, she was whisked to the neonatal intensive care unit because her skin had a bluish tinge indicative of cyanosis and she was in respiratory distress.

At age 4, after frequent ear infections, Mimi received her first set of ear tubes. A second set followed a year later. The ear, nose and throat specialist also removed her adenoids in case they were triggering her ear infections.

None of the procedures — or a 60-day course of steroids — made a difference.

Despite her frequent respiratory infections, Mimi kept going. “The problems didn’t seem to slow her down,” her mother said, noting that she was playing soccer.

In 2013, Mimi saw a new, young pediatrician for her annual checkup. “She was very alarmed,” Shea recalled. She urged that Mimi be tested for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections.

The tests were negative.

When Mimi turned 10 in 2014, a second ENT specialist said she could benefit from endoscopic sinus surgery. The operation, reserved for severe, recurrent infections that don’t respond to other treatments, involves cleaning out diseased tissue and fixing anatomic defects such as a deviated septum.

Surgery in October 2015 didn’t help. Next, a pediatric immunologist tested her for an immune deficiency, and when that proved negative, a high-resolution CT scan of Mimi’s chest. There was evidence of a serious lung problem called bronchiectasis, an irreversible condition that causes widening and scarring of the airways. The problem seemed to be not her ears or her sinuses, but rather her lungs.

In 2016, shortly after Mimi turned 12, a new specialist weighed in. He zeroed in on a key and largely overlooked aspect of her medical history.

Solution

After learning that Mimi had suffered from respiratory distress at birth and that she had a more or less constant cough, Sunil Kapoor, section chief of pulmonology at Inova Children’s Hospital, told her he knew what was wrong with Mimi, Shea said.

“She hit all the boxes,” he recalled.

Mimi had a rare inherited disease called primary ciliary dyskinesia, or PCD, which is believed to affect about 1 in 15,000 Americans. Among the telltale symptoms: a persistent year-round wet cough, nasal congestion and frequent respiratory infections. Mimi’s breathing problems at birth were a key indicator, as was bronchiectasis. About 50 percent of children with PCD have it.

Sometimes mistaken for cystic fibrosis, PCD affects the hairlike structures called cilia that line the airways, reproductive tract and other organs. When cilia, which move like waves, are damaged, they are unable to effectively remove mucus and bacteria from the airways. That can trigger infections in the lungs, sinuses and ears. PCD results from faulty genes inherited from both parents. Carriers typically show no symptoms; Mimi’s case is the first in her family.

PCD ranges in severity; Mimi’s case is considered fairly mild. The disorder can be hard to diagnose because it mimics common, less-severe conditions such as chronic sinusitis. A definitive diagnosis involves complex tests including a nasal biopsy or genetic testing.

Mimi immediately began physical therapy for her chest with an oscillation vest that helps to thin mucus, along with nasal saline treatments and periodic doses of antibiotics.

Shea said she and her family are still coming to grips with the implications. PCD is not curable and could impair Mimi’s fertility, because damaged cilia affect the fallopian tubes.

For a teenager, the disease can be a particular challenge. Mimi’s twice-daily regimen, using the oscillation vest, takes more than an hour a day.

“She’s handled the diagnosis really, really well,” Kapoor said.

One of the worst things about PCD, Mimi said, is having to get up earlier than she would otherwise “to do my routine.” Having PCD, she added, is “hard in some ways,” but she notes that her friends are supportive and don’t treat her differently because of it.

Her parents have tried to ensure that her life remains as normal as possible. They signed off on a two-week trip to South Africa last summer with Mimi’s maternal grandparents, a family tradition when celebrating a 13th birthday. Mimi took along her equipment, which malfunctioned once.

“We felt like it was the trip of a lifetime,” her mother said, acknowledging that she was nervous about letting her go. Mimi came home sick and had to be hospitalized for a week, but she and her parents say the experience was worth it.

“You live with the disease rather than the disease ruling what you do,” Kapoor said.

Although PCD is rare, the pulmonologist noted that it remains underdiagnosed.

“When you have a pattern of chronic wet cough that doesn’t seem to get better no matter what you do, that’s when you want to start” considering PCD, he said.

Had Mimi been diagnosed earlier, Kapoor suspects, some of the damage to her lungs might have been avoided.

“A little bit younger would have been a little bit better,” he said.