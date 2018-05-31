Quitting smoking is incredibly hard. Penn researchers find one thing that helps most May 24

For some children with autism, stopping seizures may aid brain development May 31

Rita Giordano is a health and science reporter. She writes about pediatrics and issues involving children and youth.

It’s been long known that many children with autism also have epilepsy or some form of seizure disorder. Not so well understood was the relationship between the two.

But a new Penn study suggests that early life seizures may switch on synapses in the brain that can lead to further development delays in children with autism and other intellectual disorders, including language and learning deficits.

The good news is that aggressively treating those seizures – with medicines that already exist or new treatments being developed – may keep those synapses “silent” and allow the brain to develop more normally.

“We now have evidence that seizures appear to be worsening the developmental disorder, and when you block those seizures, you reverse that,” said senior author Frances Jensen, chair of neurology at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine.

“It appears seizures may exacerbate features common in autism,” said Jensen, whose research conducted with colleagues from Harvard and Carleton University was published online this week in the journal Cell Reports.

According to 2014 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism has a prevalence rate of one in 59 among 8 year olds in 11 states surveyed, a 15 percent increase from 2012.

>> READ MORE: N.J. leads nation’s climbing autism rate, CDC report says

Up to 40 percent of children with autism and intellectual disabilities also have epilepsy, and about 35 percent of children who experience infantile spasms develop long-term intellectual disabilities, including autism, according to the researchers.

The study findings build on what is already known about brain development. During early childhood, the brain goes through so-called critical periods where synapses linked to language skills are activated gradually. But if the synapses are activated or “unsilenced” prematurely through seizures, they are less available for learning during those critical periods, the researchers said.

Working with mice, Jensen and her colleagues found that premature activation of the synapses through induced seizures created a disruption days later during a critical period of development for the mice.

The researchers treated the seizure-induced mice with an anti-epileptic, anti-convulsant drug which reduced the premature “unsilencing” of certain synapses and helped restore them, making them available when the mice entered a critical learning period later.

“Understanding the precise synaptic changes following seizures gives an opportunity to find treatments that can prevent this early ‘unsilencing,’” said Jensen. “The timing is important: We need to stop it right after the seizures and before a critical period of development in a child’s life so the brain can develop without any problems that may lead to future impairments.”

While many of these children may already be prescribed anti-epileptic medications to help prevent seizures, researchers are advocating for additional treatment promptly following each individual seizure.

The drug used in the study was experimental and is not approved for use in children, Jensen said. However, she is currently developing a treatment that would block the undesirable impact of seizures on synapses without unwanted side effects. Jensen’s laboratory, as well as other researchers, are also studying medical marijuana as a treatment tool for epilepsy.

But Jensen said there are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medications available that she said should be used rapidly after a seizure to help keep the unwanted brain changes from happening, or at least reduce them.

In the case of a child already diagnosed with autism, Jensen said treatment could prevent unwanted brain changes that could move that child into a more severe range of the autism spectrum.

“As we are learning more about this cellular, molecular cascade of pathways that change synapses after a seizure,” Jensen said, “we are discovering checkpoints to stop the cascade moving forward.”