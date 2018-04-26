NJ leads climbing autism rate in US, CDC report says

Rita Giordano is a health and science reporter. She writes about pediatrics and issues involving children and youth.

Natasha Houston-Hurst and her son Tyler Pembleton, 6, of Philadelphia. Tyler was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was four years old.

The autism prevalence rate among United States children has risen for the first time in four years, according to new data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the reasons for the increase aren’t fully known, some CDC experts say it may be due in part to increased awareness and outreach, particularly to the nation’s non-white communities who are believed to have been historically underdiagnosed.

Yet the reports also make clear that too many children are not getting an early enough diagnosis and critical services for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In the new study, the gap between white children and their African-American and Latino peers narrowed, suggesting that more children of color are being identified with autism – the first steps, experts say, in getting youngsters the help they need.

The new report by the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network examined autism diagnoses in 2014 in 11 states, including New Jersey, and estimated that one in 59 children aged 8 years were identified as having autism. In 2012 and 2010, the prevalence was one in 68.

While the network’s reports are only based on data from participating states, the results are widely considered reflective of broader national trends.

“Autism prevalence among black and Hispanic children is approaching that of white children,” said Stuart Shapira, associate director for science at the CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

In the previous report, which contained 2012 data, white children’s autism prevalence was 20 percent higher than black children. In the new report, white children’s rate is about 10 percent higher, Shapira said. Also in the previous report, white youngsters had a 50 percent higher incidence than their Hispanic peers, but it’s only 20 percent higher in the new report.

“The higher number of black and Hispanic children now being identified with autism could be due to more effective outreach in minority communities and increased efforts to have all children screened for autism so they can get the services they need,” said Shapira.

Shapira said there is no known biological basis for the incidence disparities between different racial and ethnic groups.

Girls are also diagnosed much less than boys, in part, say experts, because the disorder may express itself differently among the genders and is often overlooked or diagnosed later in females.

In the new report, New Jersey continued to have the highest prevalence of autism among the 11 states – 2.9 percent of its 8 year olds were estimated to be diagnosed with the disorder compared to 1.7 percent of the participating states overall. In the Garden State, the new rate is one in 34 children, compared to one in 41. Those differences, experts say, may be due to how autism is diagnosed and documented in the different states. Pennsylvania is not one of the states that participates in the survey.

Although increased detection would be positive change, the new report suggests much more improvement is needed.

Thomas Frazier, chief science officer for Autism Speaks, a national advocacy organization, called the 15 percent rise in prevalence “a truly significant increase that says we need to keep up the push,” including for more research into what has been called the nation’s fastest growing developmental disability.

He called the new rate “a conservative estimate” of the actual incidence of autism nationally.

Frazier said all children should receive a full developmental screening, including screening for autism, at ages 18 to 24 months and referred to appropriate treatment early for the best possible outcomes.

The CDC study suggests not enough children are getting the early diagnoses vital for children with autism.

According to the new report, less than half of the children surveyed got their initial diagnoses by age four. In addition, although 85 percent of the children had developmental concerns noted in their health reports by age 3, only 42 had received an actual developmental evaluation by that age.

That lag is considered a critical delay in getting a child essential services and therapies.

Natasha Houston-Hurst, a Philadelphia mother who works with special needs adults, said her son Tyler Pembleton, 6, was diagnosed with ASD at age 4, although she had expressed concerns to a health care provider three years before and was told he was too young for testing. Before the diagnosis, Houston-Hurst was told her son probably wouldn’t speak and would have only limited growth.

Tyler is now a talkative, active boy who reads above grade level. He receives therapies to help him thrive despite his disabilities, including vision problems. Houston-Hurst pushed to get her son those services.

Houston-Hurst said she also believes some other African-American parents may be “in denial” about autism symptoms.

“They’ll look at them and say, ‘He’s just being bad, he’s not listening,’” she said.

All parents, she said, need to not give up demanding their children get the help they need.

“You have to be your kid’s biggest advocate,” Houston-Hurst said. “You’ve got to fight for your kid.”