Getting kids to a good weight by 13 may help avoid diabetes

This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. New research released on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 suggests there's a critical window for overweight kids to get to a healthy level. Those who shed their extra pounds by age 13 had the same risk of developing diabetes in adulthood as others who had never weighed too much, a large study of Danish men found. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

There may be a critical window for overweight kids to get to a healthy level. A large study of men in Denmark finds that those who shed their extra pounds by age 13 had the same risk of developing diabetes in adulthood as others who had never weighed too much.

Diabetes can develop when the body can't properly use insulin to turn food into energy. Being overweight raises the risk of the most common form, Type 2, but it's not known whether or how much that risk is reduced if people lose weight, and when.

The study suggests that being overweight beyond adolescence is especially harmful, and reducing it before then can do a lot of good.

Results were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.