Kenney among mayors who oppose Title X family planning program changes

Mayor Kenney has joined a bipartisan group of 79 mayors nationwide in decrying the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the $260 million Title X family planning program.

“No one knows better than mayors how devastating it would be to take away access to health care and information from the people we are honored to represent,” says a letter the mayors sent Tuesday to President Trump’s health secretary, Alex Azar.

The proposed Title X changes would deny funding to clinics that provide abortion or even tell women about abortion. In addition, clinics that perform abortions would have to be physically and financially separate from providers of other Title X services such as gynecological care, STD testing, and cancer screening.

Federal funds are already prohibited by law from being used for abortion services.

The proposed requirements are similar to those that were put in place but never enforced under President Ronald Reagan. Opponents challenged the Reagan rules all the way to the Supreme Court, which upheld them. The policy was rescinded under President Bill Clinton, and a new rule was added that said women must receive “nondirective” counseling about options including abortion.

Unlike the Reagan regulation, the Trump proposal carves out a narrow situation in which a patient could be given an abortion referral: when she explicitly says she has decided to have an abortion. She could then be given a list of clinics that includes some abortion providers.

The Trump administration proposal, published Friday in the Federal Register for public comment, would hit Planned Parenthood particularly hard, potentially costing the organization millions of dollars. It is by far the biggest Title X recipient, getting more than $50 million a year.

Kenney was to hold a press conference Wednesday morning with Dayle Steinberg, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Medical groups and public health organizations have echoed the mayors’ fears that changing Title X would hurt women and low-income families.

The mayors’ letter says the changes “would be an attack on the well-being and economic security of those who already face barriers to access health care and need it most.”

Among the 10 Pennsylvania mayors who signed the letter were the leaders of Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Ambler.