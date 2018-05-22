7 Pa. patients infected after use of no-rinse foam

Laurel or yanny? Why you hear one and I hear the other

Laurel or yanny? Why you hear one and I hear the other May 16

Tom Avril is a health and science reporter. A former math teacher and engineering major, he was hired in 1998, and previously covered environmental issues and New Jersey state government. Along with two colleagues, he was a finalist for a 2009 Pulitzer Prize in national reporting about how politics had tainted the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Seven patients in Pennsylvania hospitals and one in New Jersey have contracted potentially serious infections after the use of a cleansing foam, U.S. government officials said.

The product, Medline Remedy Essentials No-Rinse Foam, was voluntarily recalled on March 28 by its manufacturer, Santa Clarita, Calif.-based Shadow Holdings, which does business as Bocchi Labs, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The infection, which also was identified in seven California patients, was caused by bacteria called Burkholderia cepacia. This microbe poses little risk to healthy people but can cause serious respiratory infections in those with weakened immune systems or chronic lung disease, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Pennsylvania Department of Health officials declined to reveal any information about the patients or hospitals, citing the potential for violating the patients’ privacy. An agency spokesperson declined even to say in what part of the state the infections were identified.

The 15 infected patients already were hospitalized for acute conditions and became infected while in the facilities, the CDC said.

The no-rinse foam is used in hospitals and home health-care settings to clean the skin of patients who cannot shower or bathe because they are recovering from surgery or an acute health condition, the FDA said.

State and federal officials have collected samples of the foam from multiple locations, including the affected hospitals. The strain of bacteria identified in the foam samples was the same as that found in patients, the FDA said.

The FDA also has collected bacterial samples at the manufacturing facility and is investigating whether additional batches of the cleanser may contain the bacteria that caused the infection.

The product manufacturer, which makes personal-care products on a contract basis, did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives from Medline, which markets the cleanser, also did not respond to a request for comment.