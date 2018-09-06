After Humboldt bus crash, junior hockey player embarks on rehab at Philadelphia-based hospital

“It’s hard because the shoes are sticky,” Straschnitzki said, as he tried to maneuver into a more comfortable position on the mat. As he began to lean back, Johnson pointed out that one of his legs was bent in an awkward and precarious position – something he had no way of realizing.

“Just because you can’t feel it, doesn’t mean you can’t break it,” Johnson cautioned.

A transfer to the tilt table came next. After so much time in bed, Straschnitzki’s body needed to adjust to being upright. As the tilt table slowly brought him up to a standing position, his blood pressure and other vital signs were carefully monitored.

Impressive progress by Ryan Straschnitzki in Philly. This video is from @strazsr and @MichelleStraz. Ryan is 3 weeks ahead of sked and could be released next week. That’s why friends are starting Renos at his AB home to build an accessible suite for Ryan. @GlobalNational tonight. pic.twitter.com/7iOMvCUKMD — Reid Fiest (@ReidFiest) June 26, 2018

Autonomic dysreflexia, a sudden increase in blood pressure, will likely be a long-term concern. It occurs when something happens with the body below the level of injury. It can be as simple as tight clothing or a full bladder but can trigger an automatic reaction that causes the blood pressure to shoot up. In Straschnitzki’s case, as his blood pressure skyrockets, the skin on his chest gets blotchy or his face gets red.

It is most common in spinal cord patients who have an injury at the T6 vertebrae, just below the shoulder blades, or above. Left untreated, it can lead to seizures, stroke, or death.

New center of gravity

MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer Making brownies was on the agenda in his life-skills therapy class in a specially designed kitchen at Shriners.

Since he started skating at age 4, Straschnitzki whipped across slippery ice on the thin blades of hockey boots, his finely tuned sense of balance helping him to twist, turn, and stop in an instant.

Now he is learning the exquisite balance required to maneuver a wheelchair. He relies on the muscles in his upper trunk and neck to find a new center of gravity, and figure out where his body is in relation to the space around him. Mastering wheelies – which will help him deal with high curbs and other barriers – was his biggest challenge.

“I'm getting there,” he said, admitting he still needs the anti-tippers, a small set of extra wheels attached to the back of his chair to help prevent him from going over backward.

Straschnitzki must wear loose clothes. Shorts and pants must have elastic waistbands – jeans with zippers and rivets could rub and injure his skin, causing sores that could go unnoticed and lead to more serious problems. His collection of professional sports sweatshirts and baseball caps, typically worn backward, still work. But he needed bigger shoes to be certain his toes wouldn’t get pinched.

MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer Tommy Greene of the Phillies presents Straschnitzki with his own authentic jersey, while he attended a game at Citizens Bank Park.

“We educate everybody about skin,” said Lipa, medical director for rehabilitation. “Pressure wounds are terrible. It’s better to prevent them than deal with them.”

Straschnitzki accepts this routine with a shrug. “Obviously, I can’t feel it,” so he must visual check from head to toe every day, with the help of mirrors, a cellphone camera, parents, caregivers, whatever works.

Spending an hour a day on his feet, using a platform or standing wheelchair, is now built into his schedule. It will not only help take the pressure off his skin but also aid digestion and bone density.

Straschnitzki can no longer sense when his bladder is full. At Shriners, he was taught to catheterize himself on a regular schedule and prevent urinary tract infections, once a leading cause of death after paralysis.

Regulating body temperature has been tough. “The slightest breeze can make me cold,” Straschnitzki said.

He can no longer sense the changes in ambient temperature or even sweat below the point of his injury. Shivering is now a signal that a part of his body he can’t feel is uncomfortable – like his toes being cramped in his shoes.

MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer Physical therapist Dana Johnson checks Straschnitzki’s position on the tilt table, which he used to simulate a standing posture.

Heather Russell, a clinical psychologist at Shriners, said learning to cope emotionally usually takes a couple of years for spinal cord injury patients. If the injury was the result of a trauma such as a car accident, the patient may have nightmares, avoidance issues, or emotional numbness. People are taught coping skills to deal with the trauma and the onslaught of questions from classmates, friends, and strangers. Dating, sex, marriage, and having children all are topics for discussion in rehab, she said.

Family members must also learn to cope and deal with their own feelings, she said. “You don’t adjust to an injury in a vacuum.”

In Las Vegas for the 2018 National Hockey League Awards in June, Straschnitzki got to connect in person with most of the surviving team members for the first time since the crash, though they'd been in touch by text.

“Everyone heals in their own way,” he said of how his friends are holding up. “We know we have each other’s back and that’s the main thing.”

He means that figuratively and literally. On this adventure "in the real world and not nursing care,” as he put it, he grappled with wheelchair-unfriendly restrooms, missing curb cuts and ramps, and other sources of tough wheeling.

“I didn’t know the Hard Rock Hotel was going to be all carpet, so that was definitely a challenge,” Straschnitzki said. But his teammates were there to help push.

MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer Straschnitzki’s brother, Jett, 16, center, pushes his toward the Phillies clubhouse as the rest of the family follows behind.

Headed home

Straschnitzki’s last week in Philadelphia was filled with trips to the Flyers' practice facility, a Phillies game, rounds of clinic appointments, and last-minute instructions.