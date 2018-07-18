As drug prices continue to rise, insurers and the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that handle medications for many health plans are aggressively exerting control. Hundreds of drugs have been dropped from insurers' lists of covered medications in favor of cheaper alternatives, such as a new generic or a competing brand offered at a steep discount. Pricey drugs that remain on insurers' formularies often can be had only after patients try cheaper ones and can prove they aren't working as well, a process called step therapy.