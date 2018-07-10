N.J. man infected with flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing, could lose limbs

Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez can throw with either hand. What does that say about his brain?

A Millville, N.J., man was infected with flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in the waters off Matts Landing, Cumberland County, and may need to have multiple limbs amputated, his family told NJ.com.

Angel Perez, 60, is in the intensive care unit of Cooper University Hospital, where physicians are treating him with antibiotics in hopes of saving his arms and legs, according to the media outlet.

“The infection has spread to his blood,” his daughter, Dilena Perez-Dilan, told NJ.com. “You can see it spreading from his feet all the way above his kneecap. His forearms are black in color. They have blisters, cuts and sores.”

Perez was infected with a type of bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus while crabbing on July 2, and he developed a condition called necrotizing fasciitis — commonly referred to as “flesh eating.” The potentially fatal condition can be caused by several types of bacteria, striking 1,000 people in the United States each year.

Vibrio bacteria are said to thrive in warm, salty water. They can be found in the ocean regardless of water quality, said Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The bacteria appear to have infected others who went in the water at Matts Landing, though much less seriously. Perez-Dilan said one of her father’s friends and another family member developed rashes and swelling.