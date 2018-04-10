You can watch as Valley Forge burns 150 acres of meadow

If you see smoke drifting from Valley Forge National Historic Park Wednesday and Thursday, relax. In fact, you might even want to pull up a camp chair and watch.
Park officials plan to burn 150 acres as part of its strategy to maintain its meadows and get rid of pesky invasive species. It has set up public viewing areas at Wayne’s Woods, the National Memorial Arch, Varnum’s Picnic area and also the Von Steuben parking lot.
However, it’s expected most park operations and visitor facilities will continue as normal, though smoke may have some impact on traffic.
The last prescribed burn took place in October 2014 and officials say it successfully reduced invasive plant species within the 1,500 acres of meadows at the park. The meadows also provide critical habitat for birds and mammals.
But invasive plants have degraded some of that habitat. They can’t easily be controlled by mowing or herbicide applications.
Fire operations will be scheduled to minimize any delays during commuting hours.
In all, the park is planning burns at five different meadows along Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and Gulph Road.
