Philly fails to meet smog standards, EPA says

The United States Environmental Protection Agency ruled Monday that the Philadelphia metro region, which includes a large area stretching to Wilmington, Del., and Atlantic City, N.J., has failed to meet ground level ozone standards.

Ground level ozone, also referred to as smog, is created when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds form a chemical reaction from sunlight. Those chemicals come from cars, trucks, power and industrial plants.

Children, people with respiratory problems such as asthma, and adults who exercise outdoors are most vulnerable to smog. In children, repeated ozone impact on developing lungs can lead to reduced lung function as adults. It can also aggravate asthma.

In 2015, the EPA proposed new air quality standards limiting smog levels to 70 parts per billion, down from 75 parts per billion. Those rules are slated to go into effect this fall, but that has been delayed by the EPA once already.

The EPA’s recent decision that Philadelphia was in “nonattainment” of that standard under the Clean Air Act is not surprising since smog has long been an issue for the region. Local groups have rallied in recent months, citing the problem.

The EPA is now classifying the city as “marginal” — meaning its close to being in compliance.

But since Jan. 2017, the EPA, under administrator Scott Pruitt, refused to say whether the city — and a host of others — met the benchmark. Being out of compliance, or in “nonattainment,” has an impact on the state, city, businesses and even motorists through increased regulation and funding.

The EPA was supposed to state whether Philadelphia was in compliance by last Oct. 1 but failed to do so. Earlier this year, a federal court ruled that the EPA broke the law by missing the deadline, and gave the EPA until April to issue its ruling. The EPA released its ruling on April 30.

Though the city has not met the standards, a recent report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute noted that, nevertheless, ozone levels have been on the decline in the region since peaking in 2002. It cites cooperation among the “EPA, states, industry, and environmental advocates working together” for the decline.